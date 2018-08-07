Treinen named All Star

The MLB announced on ESPN announced selection for the All Star teams. Blake Treinen, Osage City, who is the closer pitcher for the Oakland Athletics has been named to the American League All-Star Team! The 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game will play on Tuesday, July 17, at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. it is Treinen’s first career All-Star selection. Congratulations, Blake.
https://athletics.mlblogs.com/blake-treinen-american-league-all-star-770...
http://mediadownloads.mlb.com/mlbam/2018/07/07/Podcast_2240592283_1500k.m4v