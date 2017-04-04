Trail Celebration event has musical beginning

BURLINGAME — Mark Hecht hosted the Trail Songs Celebration April 1 at The Hideout to promote travel along the Santa Fe Trail in Burlingame.

The event was catered and saw seven bands play with members spanning across Kansas. It was originally planned to be hosted at Hecht’s Stage 56, but had to be relocated indoors due to weather conditions.

“It’s always great when a community comes together like that and when you can enjoy great friends, good food, and great music, there is nothing better in our minds,” said Will Tillman, member of Prospect bluegrass band. “We would like to thank Mark for putting the event on and inviting us to play as well.”

Hecht thought the event was successful and wanted to extend his thanks to Paul and Cindy Ledgard for allowing the event to be moved inside of their building.

“The real hero’s of the evening are Paul and Cindy,” said Hecht. “Thought it went really well, had a pretty full house all day long, people coming and going. We gave out all the programs, about 130. The entertainers did really well.”