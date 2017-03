...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN

WABAUNSEE...OSAGE AND NORTHERN LYON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRED AT 700 PM

CST...

The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been

cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for east central

Kansas.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect.