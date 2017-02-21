Three air-lifted from five-vehicle accident

OSAGE CITY—Emergency responders worked a multiple-vehicle accident at 4:59 p.m. Feb. 18 around milepost 384 on U.S. 56 highway, approximately five miles west of Osage City.

“The reporting party advised that there was heavy smoke crossing the highway at the time of the accident,” said Laurie Dunn, Osage County sheriff. “When emergency responders arrived they found two accidents involving five vehicles.”

A 2008 GMC truck, driven by Craig Matthews II, Carbondale, was slowing down because of the smoke and a slower moving vehicle in front of him. Matthews’ vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2000 Chevy Impala, driven by Robert Berry, Admire.

The second accident occurred when vehicles stopped in the smoke to render aid to the first accident. A 2004 Ford F250, driven by Tressia Mosiman. Valley Falls, was parked partially in the roadway when her vehicle was struck by a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Clarke Wenger, Osage City. The Jeep continued on and struck two pedestrians, Jarod Mosiman, Valley Falls, and Shaun Tevis, Admire. Both Mosiman and Tevis were rendering aid to Berry. Wenger’s Jeep then struck a 2006 Ford Taurus, driven by Daniel Carpenter, Great Bend.

Tevis was transported to KU Medical Center by LifeTeam air ambulance; Mosiman was transported to Stormont Vail by LifeStar air ambulane; and Robert Berry was transported to Stormont Vail by a second LifeStar air ambulance.

Responding agencies included the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Osage City Fire District No. 2, Burlingame File District No. 6, Osage EMS, LifeTeam and LifeStar.

The fire was reported as a controlled burn. The accident and fire are still under investigation.

Discussion of the incident continued at Monday’s Osage County Commission meeting.

“I don’t know what we can do different around burn permits,” said Ken Kuykendall, commissioner. “You can’t prevent everything.”

Commissioners discussed options for back burning near roads, and the county’s permit requirements.

“There’s still so many people that do no know we have a burn permit system,” Kuykendall said.

“Today, it’s a high fire danger, but it’s a burn day,” Dunn said. “We keep up on that so we can let people know. There’s people that follow the rules.”

“We can give a ticket or two to people that aren’t following the rules,” Kuykendall said.

“We’ve have given a couple of warnings, but we haven’t issued any tickets,” Dunn said.