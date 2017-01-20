Sheriff discusses planned vehicle purchases

LYNDON—Laurie Dunn, Osage County sheriff, and Jeff Johnson, undersheriff, discussed several options for vehicle purchases with the Osage County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday morning.

“How many vehicles are we talking about purchasing?” asked Gaylord Anderson, commissioner.

“Anywhere from six to eight,” said Johnson. “That doesn’t include jail or lake patrol. Two of those are supposed to go to investigators. We’re looking at options, whether we go state or brand new.”

Johnson noted vehicle options from various locations, including Ford Interceptors for $26,568 from Rusty Eck Ford, Wichita; Dodge Chargers for $23,756 from Landmark Dodge, Dodge Durangos for $25,019 and Dodge Rams for $26,861.

“I also got a letter form Davis Moore, Wichita,” Johnson said. “They have brand new 2015 and 2016 Chargers on their lot, plus some Dodge Rams.”

“That would probably be our best bet,” Dunn said. “They would be cheaper, being close outs or whatever you call them.”

Dunn said equipment from existing vehicles could be transferred to the new vehicles, with the exception of the truck that caught on fire. She also said the department would acquire the lease-purchase, as they have done in the past. She said her office has three current leases open.

“I think we’re almost done with those,” Dunn said.

Discussion on purchases will continue at future meetings.

In other business, commissioners:

• conducted a five-minute executive session with Pat Walsh, county counselor, and Rhonda Beets, county clerk, present; a five-minute session with Beets, Walsh and Kim Lauffer, appraiser, present; and a 30-minute executive session with Stephanie Watson and Walsh. Each session was to discuss non-elected personnel.

• approved the bid sheet for the noxious weed department. Kevin Culley, noxious weed director, said the spraying had been down some because of less participation by townships.

“Only four townships have sprayed in 2016,” Culley said. “I did have real good work with my warning letters this year. I wrote 57 letters. Everybody responded except two.”

• approved a one-year 50-cent raise for Culley, and a pay raise to $23.91 per hour for Glen Tyson, public works director.

• approved payment of bills.

• approved sending connecting link proposals to each city.

“Typically, Osage City is the only city we have to pay, all the rest deny signing,” Tyson said. “ I don’t look for it to change.”