SFT undefeated after 36-28 win

BURLINGTON — The Santa Fe Trail Chargers remain undefeated after a win against the Burlington Wildcats 36-28 Friday Sept. 8 in Burlington.

The Chargers took an early 8 point lead in the first quarter and by halftime had accumulated 22 points to Burlington’s 12.

Player Andrew Berckefeldt had a quarterback rating of 105.4 with 164 yards, Will Herren had three touchdowns and 141 yards and Angel Esparza had two touchdowns and 150 yards.

“I thought we did a nice job taking what they were giving us,” Head Coach Jayson Duncan said. “They had eight or nine in the box most of the night and that allowed us to do some things in the passing game. I thought Berckefelt and Esparza had great nights, and we were also able to use our run game when needed.”

Rushing stats show Will Herren had 23 carries for 139 yards; Carter Greenfield had 8 carries for 28 yards. Passing stats show Berckefeldt completed 8 out of 15 passes for 159 yards. Receiving stats show, Esparza had six catches for 145 yards; Gabe Dunnaway had one catch for seven yards and Evan Tomlinson also had one catch for seven yards.

“We have to shore up our tackling defensively, and need to get better on that side of the ball,” Duncan said. “But Greenfield and Scott Sheets really played well at outside linebacker and our secondary did a nice job in coverage. What a great high school football game; was fun to be a part of.”