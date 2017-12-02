Senior housing project requests Burlingame's support

BURLINGAME—Bill Caton, project manager, and Fred Diver, Osage County commissioner, discussed a senior housing project with the Burlingame City Council at its Feb. 6 regular meeting.

The project, sponsored by Osage County Economic Development Corporation, would build four duplexes on the property at 412 Prospect Place, property occupied by the former nursing home in southwest Burlingame. The project would require raising the building.

The duplexes would be managed locally and may employ maintenance workers. Caton said that in the future they would ask the city to waive utility tap fees and building permit fees. He said this would show good vested interest in the project from both the state and city levels.

He said the project could be started around late fall if things went well with the lenders.

The motion to support the project was passed under the condition that no contract be implemented at the current time.

Applicants sought for municipal judge

The council had requested for Sue Devoe, municipal judge, to attend the meeting. She had sent the council an e-mail saying to forward her messages to her attorney.

“We need to have communication,” said Vikki DeMars, mayor. “We had questions about ordinances and they couldn’t talk to us.”

A motion was passed to accept applications for the position.

Regarding elections, previously people could apply at city hall, now applications must be submitted to the city courthouse. There will be a $20 fee for applicants.

Demolition budget

Colson said the city needs to prepare a demolition budget with a city audit approaching, set for April or May. He said money should be set aside for this, as there are several abandoned houses around town.

The biggest issue in dealing with the houses was contacting the owners. James Welch, building inspector, suggested taking the properties and giving them to people under the assumption that they would build there. About 2-3 homes could be removed in a year budget-wise according to Welch.

With the city budget coming up soon, members are working on including details like the demolition budget in the audit.

Website updates

The council passed a motion to continue to use Kevin Fry’s services for the city’s Web site. Fry spoke about converting to a content management system. Something that would allow anyone to easily publish and edit pages.

Fry said that he was going to set up a test website for the council. Improvements could include mobile functionality, Facebook plugins and various widgets.

“Really from a user point of view the only thing you would gain would be the mobile layout,” Fry said.

After considering alternative businesses to conduct website operations the council came to a unanimous consensus that changing providers would cost too much money.

In other business, the council:

• heard from Colson the hydraulic bucket truck needs replaced.

“Hydraulic hoses on the boom are getting worn and aged,” Colson said. “The front end is about to fall out of it.”

Colson said a replacement truck could cost up to $100,000. Colson emphasized that it is used all the time, and that about $10,00 could be contributed from trading in the current truck.

A motion was passed to get bids for the bucket truck.

• heard from Mathew Baker, police chief, concerning the fines associated with traffic citations.

“Our court fines are a little outdated,” said Matthew Baker, police chief. “A lot of things have kind of changed in the law.”

“Technically, council has already done this,” Godderz said. “You passed an ordinance adopting the standard traffic expense code. If you read it, it will refer to that.”

• heard from Colson about applicants for rubber curbing and mulch for the playground at Sumner Park. The total estimate was $4,450 and $180 for labor. Colson said they would need at the Sumner Park.

“First company that I got bids from didn’t have rubber curbing, so I reached out to another company,” Colson said. “They came out cheaper on mulch as well.”

Rubber Recycle, New Jersey, had the lowest bid. Colson said it would be cheaper to have the materials shipped.