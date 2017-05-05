Semi rollover on Highway 31

OSAGE CITY — A semi westbound towards Osage City turned over this morning at about 5 a.m. on Highway 31 after the vehicle’s load shifted proceeding a left hand turn from South Wannamaker Road. Through traffic had to be detoured. The Osage County Sheriffs Office is working on the incident.

“I was not the first one on the scene, the sheriffs office was,” said Sergeant Scott Farmer. “Nobody’s hurt, it was a single occupant rollover.”

According to Laurie Dunn, Sheriff, the road has since been cleared of obstructions.