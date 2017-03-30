Scranton hires maintenance personnel

SCRANTON — The Scranton City Council interviewed and hired two maintenance personnel during its March 21 regular meeting.

The agenda listed time for maintenance position interviews.

“Have they filled out applications,” asked Randy Ming, council member leading the meeting in Gary Burkdoll’s absence.

“The supervisor has reviewed them and called these two in,” said Bobi Morris, city clerk.”

The council conducted a 30-mintue executive session for interviews, with the ability to call in Jimmy Bass and Luke Brossman, with James Polacio, maintenance supervisor, and Todd Luckman, city attorney, present.

On return to open session, the council offered a full-time maintenance position to Jimmie Bass at $13 per hour, pending a physical and drug screen. Jennifer Burkdoll, council member, then repeated the motion to offer a full-time potion to Brossman at $11 per hour.

“Do we have that in the budget?” asked Tim Nedeau, council member.

“No, not two full time,” Morris said. “Not with benefits.”

The council followed up with two five-minute executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel, with the attorney and the option to call in Morris.

Following the session, Burkdoll’s repeated her motion to hire Brossman, but as a seasonal employee without benefits.

Fire department volunteer

Ken Croucher, Scranton fire chief, spoke with the council about several items relating to the department.

Croucher requested the council’s permission to add Eric Kelly to the department. Kelly is 18 years old.

Following a five-minute executive session to discuss personnel, the council voted 2-1 to allow Kelly to join the department, with Ming and Burkdoll approving the addition, Nedeau opposing, and Amy Miner and Shelly Myrick abstaining.

Croucher also asked for advanced approval fore any future statewide mutual aid calls.

“If this happens again, I don’t want to wait eight or nine days,” Croucher said.

“Standing policy is the mayor can authorize fire department to give aid to other municipalities,” Luckman said.

The fire department needed approval and petty cash to make the trip.

“I make a motion that in the state of an emergency, declared by the governor, and with permission form the mayor, that our fire department would be able to give aid, and take $300,” Miner said.

The council approve 5-0.

In other business, the council:

• approved the police department purchase a 2016 Dodge Charger for $21,000 on a five-year lease purchase through Kansas State Bank, contingent on Luckman approving the lease.

Ted McDaniel, police chief, also noted around $2,000 would be needed for repairs of the other police vehicle.

• discussed the need to purchase a new bucket truck.

“Your bucket truck did not pass inspection,” said Palacio. “The lower boom failed and the bucket failed.”

The inspection recommended the city take the unit out of service immediately.

“We have to have it if we’re fixing our electric,” Miner said. “We need it to be safe, we need our employees to be safe.”

Council and staff discussed looking at used options through a lease purchase.

• heard from Palacioe that PurpleWave only wanted to sell certain items, and much of the city’s old items would go to scrap.

• approved a two-month extension to the solid waste contract with Joe Green, Osage Waste, from May 1, 2017, through April 30, 2019.

• accepted a bid from LeRoy Ming to mow city properties. Randy Ming abstained from the vote.

• approved $869 plus shipping to purchase 17 SCBA brackets and nine straps for the Scranton Fire Department.

• approved the Scranton softball marathon for Aug. 4-6.

• approved a 60-day extension for Clint Whiney, Midwest Management, to remove a trailer at 433 East St. Whitney had requested to repair the trailer at the last meeting, but since decided to remove or demolish the structure.

• approved city-wide cleanup for May 13, following the city-wide garage sale May 5-6.

• approved a $200 bid form Dannie Lewis to complete dirt work at the property of Joe Ortiz-McDaniel.