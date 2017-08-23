Retro Camper Adventure

Nostalgia returns with retro campers

POMONA LAKE – It’s like stepping back into another era, when big cars towed little trailers (at least by today’s standards) and the family gathered around the campfire at night.

That scene was recreated at Pomona State Park this past weekend, as the park sponsored its third annual “Going Retro Vintage Trailer Adventure.” The event is sponsored by the Friends of Pomona State Park and Pomona State Park.

This year’s event brought 42 vintage camper trailers, 79 cars and four boats.

To read the full story, see the PDF Edition.