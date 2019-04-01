Overbrook water main break repaired

By Rosie Blacketer on Fri, 01/04/2019 - 15:37

The water main repair in the alley behind 309 Maple has been completed and service has been restored to the area. There may be some discoloration in the water or air in lines in surrounding areas. Adequate pressures and chlorine residual were maintained so this break did not require a boil advisory. For more information, call Overbrook City Hall at (785) 665-7328.

