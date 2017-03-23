Osage City staff propose larger street project

OSAGE CITY — Osage City staff members weighed in on the idea of a bond to address several street issues during the March 14 meeting of the Osage City Council.

Rod Willis, city manager, tagged discussion onto a recent grant application submitted by the city for a 1.55 million project to replace the pavement on Market Street between Fourth and Martin streets.

“Right now, interest rates are very low,” said Willis. ”We have several projects, and we can take advantage of the low interest rate. We’ll have an annual payment, instead of coming up with the $550,000 cash, if we do the Market Street thing.”

The Kansas Department of Transportation grant the city is seeking for Market Street would cover up to $1 million, if awarded. The project could also include troublesome areas such as Holiday Street, where utility and drainage issues combine to create costly repairs.

Staff also discussed other areas that could be addressed.

“The streets around the school are really bad,” Willis said. “They need a lot of work.”

The mounting number of projects and likely sunset of low interest rates gave Willis rise to suggest the bond.

“Indication are the interest rates are going to be creeping up again, and we all know materials get more expensive over time,” Willis said. “It might be time to take advantage of that.”

“That makes sense,” said Quintin Robert, mayor. “The Fed is moving now. It feels like the bus is pulling away from the station, it would be a good time to look at it.”

“It gives us some flexibility before we set the budget,” Willis said.

The discussion followed a timeline for preparing the budget, presented by Katie Hodge, city treasurer. The budget will be finalized in the summer.

Willis also discussed filing deadlines for the mayor and four council member positions that will be up for re-election this year.

“Rick (Godderz, city attorney) made sure we could continue our rotation, so only four are up,” Willis said. “The other four are still on for two more years.”

Council members Bruce Schoepflin, Ward 1; Rob Rowe, Ward 2; Jeanette Swarts, Ward 3; and Becky Brewer, Ward 4, along with Robert, are up for re-election this year. Council members may file for re-election through the city clerk; the major is required to file through the county clerk. The filing deadline for those positions is June 1 for the November elections.

In other business, the council:

• discussed selling or moving buildings at the properties purchased for the Osage City Airport Improvement Project. The city discussed moving a metal outbuilding at the airport. Willis said any unmoved buildings will be demolished as part of the project. A notice regarding the agricultural lease of the property appears on page 8.

• approved of proclamation marking 49 years of fair housing and declaring April as Fair Housing Month.