Osage City phone lines down

CenturyLink lines not working
We have been notified that CenturyLink phone lines are down in Osage City and may be down up to 24 hours.
Comments
Evan Woodbury informed the paper,
" They are also down in Overbrook and gave me a July 5th as a resolution date."
Keri Harris
KOFO was reporting Garnett area was without phones
Cathy Brannan
My mother said Quenemo was down also.
Linda Douglass
I'm in Overbrook and I have service.