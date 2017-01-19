Osage City beings installing remotely read meters

OSAGE CITY—The central business district will be the first part of Osage City to be converted to new water, gas and electric meters. The meters will allow for drive-by reading, reducing the number of city employees required to read meters each month.

“We’re starting downtown, taking care of downtown first,” said Joey Lamond, utilities manager. “Kind of got them set up the way the guys are reading meters.”

During its Jan. 10 regular meeting, the Osage City Council approved the purchase of Itron electric meters for $32,840; Kamstrup water meters for $80,675 and Itron 40G gas meters for $15,000 – enough meters to cover roughly a third of the city.

“We’ve installed 40-50 of them, to see how they work,” Lamond said. “It’s been a good process. The guys are looking forward to it, they’re ready to get started. We’ve broken it down where we can do the whole town over three years. This is just the first year of it.”

Lamond said new meters will be installed generally working outward from the center of the city, reducing the number of employees required each month.

“So is this a hand-held, drive through neighborhood, and it collects everything?” asked Dale Schwieger, council member.

“(Eventually) one guy drives the streets, and we’ll be able to read the whole town,” Lamond said.

Lamond said the meters are more accurate and include onboard data logging. He also noted the meters could be upgraded later to where homeowners could track usage via a smartphone application.

“They’re talking about an upgrade to be able to do that,” Lamond said. “As far as a customer, they’ll have to pay for the upgrade.”

The remotely-read meters will be installed at no additional cost to residents.

Golf course update

Richard Burkdoll, Osage City Golf Course board president, updated the council on communications with GreatLIFE. The city approved becoming an affiliate of the organization last month, and Burkdoll said the golf committee, which includes board members, city staff and council members, was set to have its first meeting with GreatLIFE Jan. 17.

“Hopefully that’ll answer some questions some people have,” Burkdoll said.

The board recently sent out member applications, informing current and recent members of the affiliation.

“We’re very excited to be reciprocal to other GreatLIFE courses,” Burkdoll said.

Burkdoll said, in addition to reciprocal course play, Osage City members would be able to use other GreatLIFE fitness facilities, as well as the YWCA in Topeka.

In other business, the council:

• approved the re-zoning of property at 323 Main Street, from commercial (C2) to light industrial (I1). The property will house a new lumber warehouse for Osage Building Materials.

• changed the due date on the level payment ordinance plan to the 23rd to reflect the date on bills.

• heard from Lamond about the pre-bid meeting for the wastewater collection improvements project. Four bidders had attended the meeting, and he hoped more would be able to use online information to participate in the process.

Lamond also noted work had successfully cleared up the smell around Ninth Street.