No burn day announced

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 04/24/2017 - 08:48

Burn permits suspended

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director, has announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, April 24. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

The rangeland fire danger index will be in the very high category today. Very high fire danger means fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Winds will be gusting to as high as 40 miles per hour.

No burning is in effect for the next 24 hours.

