NEWS RELEASE - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, KC District

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Kansas City District (Osage County falls in the district) News Release:

High water levels expected in Kansas and Missouri throughout the holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to monitor reservoirs and rivers in Kansas and Missouri. Due to widespread heavy rainfall, water elevations across the Heartland are higher than normal.

Additional projected rainfall could have significant downstream effects on levee systems along the Missouri River. Our emergency operations center maintains constant contact with levee sponsors and districts to communicate potential risks as they are identified.

"Protecting lives is our number one priority," said Col. Doug Guttormsen, Kansas City District Commander. "We've been holding a lot of water behind our reservoirs and have no immediate plans to increase reservoir releases. However, as localized rainfall continues and the flood storage capacity fills up, our team will individually assess each reservoir in our region, along with the projected weather forecast, to determine if and when water releases will be made."

As conditions change, we will monitor and assess the need for releases. Many campgrounds, boat ramps and other recreation areas have been closed, gated, or barricaded at several lakes in Kansas and Missouri, but keep in mind that the high water is constantly changing and may impact new areas. If you have plans to visit a lake please double check area conditions.

The Kansas City District would like to remind the public to wear a lifejacket while on or near the water. Be vigilant of the safety risks associated with high water such as floating debris or obstructions covered by high water. Expected the unexpected and be prepared. Do not drive or walk into flood waters on the road. Any time you come to a flooded road please turn around, don't drown! Never enter standing or moving water to cross a road.