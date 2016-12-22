Morrison sworn in as Lyndon mayor

LYNDON—The Lyndon City Council swore in the city’s new mayor, Steve Morrison, at the Dec. 19 regular meeting.

Chris Cole, former mayor, submitted his letter of resignation during a Dec. 12 special meeting. Cole resigned because he moved outside the city limits of Lyndon and no longer met the requirements of mayor.

Morrison had served as the president of the city council. The council appointed Darin Schmitt as the council president.

Bruce Boettcher and Brian Foster, BG Consultants; Chelsea Morris, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA); and Rita Clary, Kansas Rural Water Association (KRWA); discussed the wastewater treatment project and answered questions from the council.

For the requirements of funding for the wastewater treatment project, the city had submitted the Certification for Cost and Effectiveness to Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The council received a letter that KDHE approved the certification.

The council approved Resolution No. 2016-8, authorizing Morrison to sign a loan application for funding of the project through KDHE. Julie Stutzman, city clerk, also had to sign the resolution.

The council discussed Loan Resolution 2016-9. The amount for the loan resolution is almost $7.7 million. The funding is needed for replacement of the wastewater treatment facility. The current facility is one of the oldest facilities in the state and does not meet KDHE and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulation.

“One question that I have about the interest rate is when does that get locked in?” said Pat Walsh, city attorney.

“When we obligate the funds,” said Morris. “Right now we can’t obligate the funds officially until we publish the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) to the environment report.”

“We plan to do that Dec. 29, which is a Thursday,” said Morris. “We will either obligate the funds that day or Dec. 30. It will before the end of the year, and that’s what locks it.”

“Typically, do they (the city) get at the time of closing if the interest rate is lower (the lower interest rate)?” said Boettcher.

“Yes,” said Morris. “If the rate was to drop when we were closing on this loan, you would get the lower rate.”

Morrison signed Loan Resolution 2016-9.

The council was provided a copy of the USDA grant agreement. The grant will provide an amount to not exceed $1.417 million for the wastewater treatment project. It will provide 12.89 percent of funding based on the estimated cost for the project.

The council approved the adoption of Resolution No. 2016-10, Standards for Procurement, Bidding, and Contract Awards and for Stutzman to certify the adoption of the resolution. The USDA requires the resolution for the project.

Morris went over the Letter of Intent to Meet Conditions. The document provided a break down of all of the anticipated funding for the wastewater project.

The funding would be $9.673 million in loan money from USDA, $1.417 million in grant money from USDA, $500,000 in grant money from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $1.4 million in KDHE principal forgiveness for the total estimated cost of $10.99 million for the wastewater treatment project. The breakdown for the cost of the project is $7.2897 million for development, $729,000 for contingency, $1.3088 for engineering fees, $360,500 for interest for construction loan, $530,000 for land and right-of-way purchase, $100,000 for legal fees, $20,000 for CDBG administration fees and $652,000 for refinancing current obligation.

Morrison signed the Letter of Intent to Meet Conditions.

Boettcher gave an estimated timeline of events and requested an executive session to discuss land acquisition for the wastewater treatment project. The council, along with the city attorney and the engineers from BG Consultants, held a 20-minute executive session. No action was taken during the session.

Unsafe conditions

Darrel Manning, chief of police, discussed occupants living in a house in unsafe and unhealthy living conditions. The occupants are living in the house with no running water, gas or electricity and have refused assistance. The house has already received damage from a fire previously. A candle was being used due to the lack of electricity, but the candle was knocked over. Manning reported the occupants are using a regular stove to burn wood for cooking and heat. The fire department recently responded to a possible fire at the house, but it turned out to be a heavy amount of smoke rising up through the vents of the house.

Manning stated that he worked with the county health department for five months to improve the living condition. The county health department decided it was a city matter. Walsh stated he would make some calls and look through the ordinances to see what options the city has.

In other business, the council:

• approved renewal of Cereal Malt Beverage (CMB) license for EZ Rock Cafe.

• received notification from Mediacom there will be rate increases effective Jan. 3. Local broadcast station surcharge will increase by $1.39 per month, and TV will increase by $2 per month. Network service will also have increases in data allowance and rates.

• notified that the tree board is willing to meet regarding the ash trees. Stutzman will schedule a meeting with the council.

• rescheduled the Jan. 2 meeting for Jan. 3 due to the New Year’s holiday.