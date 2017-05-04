Melvern marshal presents immediate resignation

MELVERN — The Melvern City Council heard the resignation of Kent Morrison, city marshal, following private discussion at the city’s April 3 meeting.

The council held back-to-back executive session, the first for 15 minutes to discuss attorney-client matters with Janet Walsh, city attorney, followed by 20 minutes for non-elected personnel with Walsh and Morrison present.

Following the second session, Morrison presented his resignation.

“Due to personal conflicts, I’m going to resign, right now,” Morrison said.

The council approved Brian Yockey’s motion to accept the resignation and payout accrued vacation.

“I will notify the sheriff tomorrow, and ask her to give some extra coverage down here,” Yockey said.

“We’re going to have to start looking again,” said Robert Bradley, council member.

“We need to just look, but, I think we need to work a little harder on our practices for hiring,” Yockey said.

“We need fuller background checks,” said Brian DeCavelle, council member.

“It would be nice if they were fully qualified this time,” said Nancy Alley, mayor. “We know for a fact we need this background crap.”

“We’ll get it figured out,” Bradley said. “If we’re going to have to hire an officer, we might as well contact Laurie and have her bid again.”

“The last bid was right at what we were paying,” said Nancy Miller, city clerk.

“But then you don’t have your codes enforced,” Bradley said.

“You can get an enforcing officer,” said Janet Walsh, city attorney. “You could just use for the building, nuisance ordinances.”

“Somebody is doing it over at Quenemo,” Miller said. “Maybe they could.”

City hall replacement

Nancy Miller, city clerk, is working to set up a special meeting between the council and Rosemary Saunders to further discuss funding a new city hall building.

“We talked about going with a USDA loan,” said Nancy Alley, mayor. “There’s a lot of hoops to jump through. The interest rate on general obligation bond would be lower now than the USDA loan.”

Alley said the interest rate for a $500,000 bond would be between 3 and 3.25 percent for a 20-year loan and 3.25 and 4 percent for a 30-year loan. Miller said the current estimate for the building is $468,200.

“Anything over $75,000 bond is required, but not like USDA bonds,” Alley said. “Also, she wants a warranty deed, to that property.”

Council also suggested Darrel Schultze, owner of the property planned for the building, would be requested to attend the next building.

In other business, the council:

• heard from Janet Walsh, city attorney, that a public hearing would be held May 1 for the nuisance property at 136 S.E. Lake St.

• is seeking volunteers to help distribute meals through the summer lunch program.

“Every kid that can get here, from age 1-18, gets a free sack lunch,” Alley said. “I volunteered city hall for the free lunch program for June 5 through the last part of July.”

The program would run noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• received the monthly police report from Kent Morrison, city marshal, including seven citations, five warnings, two noise complaints and two domestic calls.

“It’s been pretty peaceful,” Morrison said.

Morrison said his monthly budget, outside of salary, was $147.50.

• heard Kiwkcom is moving forward with installation of wireless internet services on the city’s water tower.

“We got the $600 rental check from them already,” Miller said.

• discussed a citywide cleanup June 10, and suspended declaring a citywide garage sale date. Miller said no one in the city responded to be in the garage sale last year.

• heard their maintenance utility software company, Assist, has been bought out, and the annual rate has increased from $320 to $593.25. Miller said she also needed to renew the Quickbooks for $219.

“I would suggest this year we go with it, but look into calling and see about next year,” Miller said.

The council approved both renewals, and looking into another program for next year.

• approved hiring Tamara Massey to take over municipal court duties.

• heard the city will receive an adjustment from the Public Wholesale Water District No. 12 for an overflow at the water tower.

• discussed renting a sewer camera to inspect the city sewer lines.

• approved $150 for plants for the downtown flower pots.

• heard 27 dog tags had been sold.

“People are buying them as they pay their water bills,” Miller said.

The city would begin to contact known owners next month.