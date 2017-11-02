Melvern discusses installing disc golf course

MELVERN—Marcia Patterson, member of the Melvern Visionary Committee, presented information on installing a disc golf course on the recreation grounds north of Marais des Cygnes High School.

“I think it’s something that would always be great to have in the community,” Patterson said, “for under $5,000 and some labor.”

She said the baskets would cost $329 each for nine holes. Patterson said she spoke with Justin Rahe of Dynamic Discs, in Emporia, about course design. Rahe initially gave a quote of $2,500 for the course design, which Patterson said she talked down to $1,500.

“I would highly recommend that, for flow of the course,” Patterson said.

Patterson discussed additional options for the course, including signs with course maps for $40 to $110 each; starting pads for each hole, which could be added later; and the prospect of course hole sponsorship.

“I talked to a business, and asked what their thoughts were on sponsoring a basket,” Patterson said. “I feel like if you ask one business, you ought to ask them all.”

Patterson also noted an increase in popularity of the sport in recent years. Patterson also noted recreational uses for the junior high.

“You’ve got to have something else for the kids to do,” said Kent Morrison, city marshal. “If it’s a recreational thing, and it’s keeping them out of trouble…”

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Mike Volkman, council member. “We could put some money towards this. The first step in my mind is getting the guy down here to see if it’s doable.”

“There would probably be enough area to do it,” Patterson said.

“That trail’s 40 acres, I don’t know if they could use some of that,” Volkman said. “I’d say we get the guy down here and look. If it’s a go with him, we can send out some letters, see how much money the city would come up with.

“I’ll invite him down here and see what happens,” Patterson said.

USD 456 Mission Statement

Marais des Cygnes Valley Schools Superintendent Ted Hessong introduced himself to the council and presented the recently completed district blueprint, entitled “The mission of USD 456 is to lead the success of each student in becoming independent, responsible and productive citizens of a twenty-first century world.”

“One of the reasons I was hired is to create this document,” Hessong said. “I met with every staff members, and I had three questions I asked them – ‘What are the good things? What are the not so good things? Tell me a little about yourself.’”

The document included expanded mission statements for the students, staff, leadership, community and parents, curriculum and instruction, and school climate.

“There’s a strong foundation here, really built around teachers caring for kids. I don’t think we had that on paper,” Hessong said. “We had some community conversations in Melvern, Olivet and Quenemo. We set the blueprint of what MdCV is. We’ve got some things we don’t want to lose, but we’ve also got some things we want to update.”

Hessong said the blueprint reflects the state board of educations vision statement, which says “Kansas leads the world in the success of every student.”

He outlined the strategic plan, which included college and career readiness, hiring and retaining staff, facilities and enrollment.

“Enrollment is an issue for this district,” Hessong said. “In the last five years, we’ve lost about 70 kids. There’s very limited jobs in the area, that’s what I think the main problem is.”

Hessong said the district needs to promote its strengths, and would distribute flyers to area business and recreational areas.

In other business, the council:

• approved moving forward with the demolition of a structure at 110 S.W. Maple, owned by Cynthea Vanvalkenburg, who was scheduled to attend the meeting.

“She chose to not show up with her master plan, so I say we proceed with razing that structure,” Volkman said. “I say it’s all about having it ready at this point.”

• approved a $1 per hour raise for Morrison, and approved moving the salaries for the treasurer and judge to be taken out of the general fund.

• discussed seeking bids to update and recoat walls inside the bathroom at the city park.

• discussed adding a second water line running into the city. The current six-inch line is old, possible cast iron and runs under the railroad lines.

“Who knows what it is?” Volkman asked.

“They’re dead,” said Gary Kitt, maintenance employee.

Discussion on possible costs and timing to replace the line or add a second line ensued.

• approved $100 for the MdCV after prom.

• tabled registration for the Kansas Sampler Festival.

• declined the annual connecting links agreement with Osage County.