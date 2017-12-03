Melvern council moves forward with condemnation

MELVERN — The Melvern City Council approved a motion to begin condemnation proceedings for a residence at 136 S.E. Blake Street in Melvern.

The council heard from Anne Grey, director of the Osage County Health Department, who presented a report on her inspection of the residence. Grey said she found the structure unfit for human habitation, and recommended it be condemned.

Steve Zerr, building inspector for the city, echoed Grey’s recommendation. Zerr inspected the property on Feb. 2. He said the structure had been subject to several inspections over the years, and continues to become more dilapidated.

Robert Bradley, council member motioned to approve Resolution No. 205, which will begin condemnation proceedings on the property at 136 S.E. Blake Street. The motion passed unanimously.

In other business, the council:

• continued discussion on plans to build an 18-hole disc golf course near the river trail park. Council members were concerned about erosion cause by users of the course, as well as additional design concerned. Additional vision committee projects discussed were a sprinkler park, work out stations and a sidewalk project.

• heard the city had received a damage reimbursement check for $140 from the Osage County District Court for vandalism at the river trail park in 2014.

• decided not to collect a fee for ATV permits this year.

• donated $100 to the Marais des Cygnes Valley school carnival.

• approved an agreement with Aldric & Company for the 2017 audit.