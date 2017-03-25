Lyndon wastewater treatment project hits a snag

LYNDON — The Lyndon City Council received an update on the wastewater treatment project from Brian Foster, BG Consultants, during Monday’s meeting. The project will replace the current wastewater treatment facility, which is one of the oldest facilities in the state.

The major project has been an ongoing for the council since August 2015. The current facility no longer meets the requirements set out in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Foster’s update focused on a problem that geology test has revealed. The soil permeability at the area that the new lagoon will be located provides almost zero seepage. Foster did provide the council with options that have been considered.

One option that Foster provided would be to petition KDHE to lower the design perimeters from 120,000 gallons per day to 90,000 gallons per day.

“In reality, that’s not a recommended path,” Foster said. “The state is very vocal in that it is not the best option and we agree.”

Another option Foster provided would be to find another location for the lagoon.

“Looking at soil reports though in the immediate area of Lyndon, it appears that most of the soil is very similar,” Foster said.

The final option that Foster provided was to change from a non-discharging lagoon system to a discharging system. Since the lagoons would discharge into the wetlands the lagoon size would need to be increased. The increased lagoon size would accommodate increasing the detention time from 120 to 150 days or more to allow the ammonia level to decrease. The lower ammonia level is necessary prior to discharging into the wetlands.

“The way the lagoon can reduce the ammonia levels is by having that longer retention time,” Foster said. “As the process goes through, there’s a portion that the ammonia gets nitrified.

Doug Watson, council member, asked if Foster had a timeframe when KDHE would agree with changing from non-discharging to discharging lagoon system.

“We’ve had those discussions with KDHE,” Foster said. “They are pretty much onboard with this decision.”

“How does that effect the budget,” Watson asked.

“We are not proposing to increase the budget,” Foster answered. “We believe that there are solutions there that fit within the budget.”

“Where is it actually going to discharge into,” Bill Patterson, council member, asked.

“Right now on that site, there is a tributary that goes down to Salt Creek,” Foster explained. “We would have to get a permit to do it, but it’s likely that we could discharge onsite there into the tributary and then it would make its way down to Salt Creek.”

Patterson asked what the timeline would be to know if a discharging lagoon would be approved. Foster said that he should know in two to four weeks if KDHE will approve the change.

In other updates on the project, Foster reported that the landowner is very agreeable on the needed land acquisition. The parcel of land was surveyed last week.

Foster has met with Public Wholesale Water District No. 12 about waterline easement. They do not have tracer wires on their waterlines, but they help locating the waterlines.

Rick Ensz from Cooper Malone McClain, Inc. discussed a temporary finance agreement. Real estate is not included in grants and loans for the project. The temporary finance agreement would provide financing for the purchase of all real estate needed for the project. The council approved the mayor to sign a temporary finance agreement. The financing is for an approximately $592,000. Estimate includes $570,000 for real estate, $40,000 issuance fees and two percent interest for the maximum two years. The interest rate will be established when the loan is issued at a later date sometime around summer. The loan can be paid early without penalty.

KwiKom lease

The council has been exploring possibly leasing the city water tower to KwiKom Communications. The company provides wireless internet within a range of 12 to 15 miles.

The council reviewed the lease that the company has submitted to them. There were several things noted that needs to be changed. KwiKom Communication will be contacted about the changes to be made.

In other business, the council:

• tabled Safe Route to School Supplemental and Amendment No. 1 to Contract to Employ City Engineer submitted by BG Consultants until Pat Walsh, city attorney, has reviewed them.

• discussed Accessory Building Permit submitted by Micah Bryant to remove a section of curbing at the corner of Eighth Street and Topeka Avenue. The removal of curbing is to accommodate a wider drive for a drive-thru window at an upcoming new business, a coffee shop. Consensus of the council was for Wilson to provide Bryant with a list of approved concrete companies that the city would approve of performing the work.

• received an update on utility collections from Julie Stutzman, city clerk. Collection Bureau of Kansas has collected on one account. Council approved waiving the $13.29 balance that remained on the account after CBK’s fees had been deducted from the payment received. Stutzman also reported that other accounts have been paid by parties to avoid court judgment.

• approved the purchase of a laptop not to exceed $1,000. The laptop will have a dual purpose, armchair aerobics and Stutzman’s use for conducting city business.

• approved the 2017 pool hours and rates. The pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 27 through Aug. 6 and adult only hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Pool rental, swimming lessons, parent/tot swim, water aerobics, zumba and swim team will be offered. Rates will be the same as 2016.

• discussed ballpark lights. The maintenance department has the lights currently working. Stutzman has been researching possible grants for ball lighting. Brad Marcotte, Lyndon High School principal, is also doing some research on ball lighting.

• received an update from Stutzman on work on the Bailey House. Pishney is not available to work on it this summer. Stutzman will contact the company that was second in the running to find out if they are interested.

• held a 10-minute executive session to discuss personnel. Approved hiring employees for the pool as was recommended during the executive session.

• held a 5-minute executive session to discuss confidential data regarding financial affairs. No binding action was taken.

During the March 6 meeting, the council:

• approved Resolution 2017-4 to place a one percent city sales tax question on the Nov. 7 ballot.

• received an update from David Wilson, maintenance supervisor on the two emergency sirens in the downtown area. The coverage area overlaps, providing adequate coverage. Outdoor siren systems are designed for alerting people outdoors. People indoors needs to use weather radios and local television. There are currently no grants available for emergency sirens, but he is working on getting a quote to replace the sirens.

• approved a new council member, Darrel Finch.

• approved the sewer abatement in the amount of $12.91 for William and Kate Covington and in the amount of $29.22 for Darin and Nikki Schmitt. Both parties had leaks.