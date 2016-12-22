Lucke, Lewis claim $1,000 prizes

OSAGE CITY—The Christmas On Us grand prize drawing gave away the bulk of $3,000 in prizes awarded to area residents for shopping in Osage County this holiday season. The drawing was held Monday evening in the Osage City High School auditorium.

The giveaways included two grand prizes of $1,000 drawn at the conclusion of the night, awarded to Mike Lucke, Osage City, and Albert Lewis, Osage City.

“I don’t usually win,” Albert Lewis said as he claimed his prize. “It feels amazing.”

Lucke was also excited about winning the other $1,000 prize, and planned to spend the money around town.

Both tickets were drawn after several unclaimed tickets, as many as five possible winners who missed their opportunity to win by not being present at the drawing.

Many more tickets were pulled the drawing for the $250 prizes, the first of which took 14 different numbers before someone in the audience claimed the prize.

Cindy Harris, Burlingame, broke the slumps, and the silence, shouting loudly from the upper seating in the auditorium. She planned to spend the money on gas and food.

Nicole Senft, Reading, was the other $250 winner, and planed to spend her prize money on Christmas items.

Four $50 prizes were awarded at Monday’s event, two of which were drawn on the spot. Carloson Tumbleson and Marrion Smith, both Osage City, claimed $50 prizes in the drawing. Kami Simmons, Lyndon, and Kayla Green, accepting on behalf Osage City Methodist Church, claimed $50 prizes from numbers printed in The Osage County Herald-Chronicle.

Two other prizes were claimed earlier in the week by Wilda Davison, Lyndon, and Leslie Walters, Burlingame, also from numbers printed in The Herald-Chronicle.

The contest rewarded residents who shop at local businesses. For every $10 spent at participating merchants, shoppers received a ticket. Almost 60,000 tickets were distributed throughout the contest, representing nearly $600,000 spent in Osage County during the four-week contest.

All prizes are awarded in the form of scrip money, which may only be spent at participating businesses.

This year’s sponsors were Casey’s General Store in Burlingame; Casey’s General Store in Carbondale; Casey’s General Store and Lyndon Building Materials in Lyndon; Artfully Quilted by Barbs, Buzzards Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Conklin Plumbing, Designs by Diane, Ink, Jerry’s Thriftway, Max’s BP, McCoys Electronics, Osage Building Materials, Osage City Parks & Recreation, The Osage County Herald-Chronicle, Pueblo Mexican Restaurant, That Other Place and Theel Plumbing in Osage City; Casey’s General Store and Santa Fe Trail Meats in Overbrook; Casey’s General Store, Club 4 Corners and Jim’s Garage in Scranton.

All prizes have been awarded.