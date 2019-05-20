May 15, 1951 – May 15, 2019

LYNDON — Linda S. Post, Lyndon, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was 68.

Linda was born May 15, 1951 in Topeka, the daughter of Floyd and Doris James Hoy. She grew up in Osage County and attended Howard Grade School. She graduated from Overbrook High School in 1969 with the last class that graduated from the high school. She was a purchasing agent for the U.S. Army in Maryland. Most recently, she was a payroll clerk at Valeo in Topeka.

Linda was united in marriage to Michael D. Post Jan. 21, 1972 at Berryton. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Potenza.

Other survivors include a son, Matthew (Michelle) Post, Tecumseh; two daughters, Michelle (Scott Helmers) Post, Savannah, Ga. and Tammy (Jeff) Johnson, Topeka; and four grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Grace Community Church in Overbrook. Interment will be in the Ridgeway Cemetery, Carbondale. Linda will lie in state and the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home in Overbrook. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Height Dr., Overbrook, KS 66524. To leave online condolences, go to www.lamb-roberts.com.