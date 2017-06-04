Letter: April is child abuse prevention month

Did you know Kids Count ranked Kansas 19th nationally for child well-being in 2016? While Kansas has worked hard to make our state a place where children and families thrive, the work is far from over.

April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and Kansas Children’s Service League, as the Kansas chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America, reminds everyone that we all have a role to play in healthy child development. Make a commitment to take one simple step to improve Kansas’ Kids Count ranking.

Consider volunteering as a mentor to a parent or child, advocating for family friendly policies or planting pinwheel gardens, a reminder that children deserve to grow up in safe, stable and nurturing environments, free from abuse and neglect. Each action makes a difference in the lives of children and families.

Join us in making child abuse prevention a priority year-round. If you would like to volunteer at KCSL, purchase pinwheels or have questions, visit kcsl.org or call (800) CHILDREN.

Vicky Roper

Prevent Child Abuse Kansas Director