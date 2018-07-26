Kansas Wildlife, Park and Tourism Meeting

PRATT — The seven-member, non-partisan commission that serves as the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) regulatory body will meet 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Gyp Hills Guest Ranch, 3393 S.W. Woodward Rd., Medicine Lodge. Time will be set aside for public comment on non-agenda items at the beginning of the meeting.

Attendees will hear a report on the agency and state fiscal status and an update on statutory changes to regulatory procedures in Kansas. The Commission will hear general discussion items covering the following topics, a tourism division update; big game regulations; private lands habitat specialist program; a hatchery system update; and an update on bluegill research.

The workshop session will follow and include discussions surrounding 2019-2020 turkey regulations, park regulations, fishing regulations, Coast Guard navigation rules, migratory dove regulations, use of unmanned aerial vehicles and the Adaptive Sportsmen of Kansas (ASK) program. The ASK program will provide hunters with disabilities improved mobility in the field with track-driven, all-terrain chairs.

The commission will adjourn following the last workshop item. No items will be voted upon at this meeting so no public hearing is scheduled.

If necessary, the commission will reconvene at 9 a.m. at the same location Aug. 3 to complete any unfinished business. Should this occur, time will again be set aside for public comment on non-agenda items.

Information about the commission, as well as the Aug. 2 meeting agenda and briefing book, can be downloaded at ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Upcoming-Commission-Meetings.

Live video and audio streaming of the meeting will be available at ksoutdoors.com. If notified in advance, the department will have an interpreter available for the hearing impaired. To request an interpreter, call the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at (800) 432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the KDWPT Commission secretary at (620) 672-5911.

The next KDWPT Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Colby Community Center, 285 E. Fifth St., Colby.