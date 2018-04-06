We have received the following information from Osage County Attorney Brandon Jones: "Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen is airing a story about the Kahler capital murder case this Wednesday at 9 AM on Topeka KTMJ-FOX Channel 43 or 1 PM on KC-WDAF Fox 4 in Kansas City. James "Kraig" Kahler was convicted of capital murder in August, 2011, for the November, 2009, killing of his estranged wife, his two daughters, and his wife's grandmother here in Osage County, Kansas. He currently sits in the Kansas Department of Corrections on death row while the appellate process moves forward."
