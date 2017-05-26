Indians send 14 qualifiers to State

The Osage City track team qualified 14 athletes and will be bringing five alternates to compete in the State Championships in Wichita. Indians will compete in 12 different events. Of the athletes who qualified, Carter Swindale placed first in the Regionals for javelin, setting a new school record.
Regional Champions:
Carter Swindale - javelin (breaking school record).
Claire Crawford - discus.
Girls 4 x 800m - Joy Steele, Miah McCue, Britney Wilkins, and Kenna Butterfield.
Second Place Finishers:
Boys 4 x 800m: Tyson Wikins, Rider Nettleton, Justin Melgren, Adam Delekta.
Girls 4 x 400m: Joy Steele, Claire Crawford, Britney Wilkins, Kenna Butterfield.
Third Place Finishers:
Carter Swindale - high jump.
Britney Wilkins - long jump.
Britney Wilkins - 800m.
Boys 4 x 400m: Tyson Wilkins, Rider Nettleton, Krimzyn Clark, and Brayton Stromgren.
Fourth Place Finishers:
Brant Dayhoff - discus.
Brayton Stromgren - 400m.
Candice Klofkorn - 300m hurdles.