I-35 concrete patching begins March 20

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a concrete patching project on a 41-mile section of I-35 Monday, March 20.

Work will start approximately one mile west of the Beto Junction exit and continue northeast through Coffey, Osage and Franklin counties, ending at Wellsville. The contractor plans to patch only on the northbound lanes of I-35, moving to the southbound lanes later in the year. Northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane at the work zones with a reduced speed limit of 60 miles per hour.

KDOT awarded the $2.4 million construction contract to Realm Construction, Inc., of Blue Springs, Mo. The project will be active during daylight hours Monday through Friday. KDOT expects the I-35 roadwork to be finished by late summer, weather permitting.

Troy Howard, construction engineer at the KDOT office in Garnett, reminds drivers to slow down, pay attention to the signs and traffic control devices, and “Give ‘Em a Brake!” at the work zones. Persons with questions may contact Howard at (785) 448-5446 or Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433.