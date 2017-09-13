Former residents share hurricane stories

Record-breaking hurricanes devastated parts of Texas, Florida and other areas in recent weeks, displacing millions and leaving millions more without power.

At least 70 people died as a result of Hurricane Harvey in Texas in late August, and the death toll remains unknown after Hurricane Irma passed over the Caribbean, Florida and other states in the past week. By Tuesday morning, 13 million people remained without power in Florida and crews still were assessing the damage left by Irma. As bad as the damage appears, major cities like Miami and Tampa were spared from the brunt of the storm as the hurricane’s eye veered into unexpected directions.

Several former Osage County residents who now live in Houston, Florida or other impacted areas shared their stories via email or Facebook. They give dramatic insight into the experience, though most stories came before the storm hit and updates were not available afterward because of power outages.

These former residents tell of the exodus out of the predicted impact zone, with scarce supplies of water and gasoline on their journey. Some chose to ride out the storm and were fortunate to escape the worst. Houston area residents tell of continued scarcity of supplies as the city starts to rebuild.

To read the full story, see the PDF Edition.