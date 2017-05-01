Hastings, Pringle selected for 2017 Shrine Bowl

EL DORADO—The Kansas Shrine Bowl announced selections for the 2017 Shrine Bowl Tuesday. The 44th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl that will be played at 7 p.m. July 29 at BG Products and Veterans Sports Complex at Butler County Community College.
Two Osage County players were among the 34 players selected to the East team – Santa Fe Trail senior Jake Hastings and Lyndon senior Trystan Pringle.
“It’s an outstanding honor for Jake,” said Jayson Duncan, Santa Fe Trail head football coach. “Jake really had a great senior year, paving the way for our exceptional 7-2 season and being an integral part of our potent rushing attack. Jake was really good on the field, but he is an even better kid off the field, where he excels at treating people right and getting along with everybody. The Shrine Bowl made an outstanding choice.”
“I’m very happy for Trystan,” said Brent Hoelting, Lyndon High School head football coach. “He’s a great young man who has had an outstanding career and he is very deserving of every honor that comes his way. He does things the right way in and out of school and is one of the best leaders I have ever been around.”
Pringle is the lone representative of the Flint Hills League; while Hastings will be joined by league-mate Jasin Peipe, Prairie View. Clayton Foweler, Hartford, was the only selection from the Lyon County League. Other areas selections include Hunter Browning, Washburn Rural; Dawson Hammes, Rossville; and Drew Bones, Ottawa.
More than 450 outstanding seniors nominated from over 200 schools. The Kansas Shrine Bowl allows the states finest athletes to come together and compete while making a difference for Kansas children needing expert medical care.
The committee also selected Brent Hoelting as an assistant coach for the East team.
“I’m very honored to be selected for an event that is a great cause that helps kids,” Hoelting said. “I’m excited to be given the opportunity to coach some of the best kids the state of Kansas has to offer.”
Head coach for the East squad is Rossville School’s Derrick Hammes, and assistant coaches are Bob Lisher, Free State; Tom Radke, St. James Academy; Rob Hedrick, Ottawa; and Warren Seitz, Nemaha Central.
The West team will be coached by Marc Marinelli, Goddard-Eisenhower, along with assistant coaches Brian Hill, Garden City; Scott Vang, Goddard; Brent Pfeifer, Maize South; Clint Rider, Hesston; and Grant Stephenson, Plainville.
All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children [SHC]. SHC is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.
Tickets and additional information are available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling (800) 530-5524.
East Team
Players
Drew Bones, Ottawa
Hunter Browning, Washburn Rural
Dalton Cowan, Topeka Seaman
Bryce Crouch, Emporia
Jay Dineen, Lawrence Free State
Clayton Fowler, Hartford
Colin Grunhard, Bishop Miege
Dawson Hammes, Rossville
Jake Hastings, Santa Fe Trail
Trenton Henry, Nemaha Central
Wyatt Hubert, Shawnee Heights
Cuttar Huss, Troy
J.J. Letcher, Piper
Jordin Linn, Neodesha
Michael Maffry, Blue Valley
Jordan Martin, Turner
Greg Martin, Marysville
Jason Meeker, Shawnee Mission West
Brandon Miekus, Frontenac
Trey Moore, Lawrence
Justin Peine, Prairie View
Travis Pickert, St. James Academy
Danny Presler, Shawnee Mission North
Trystan Pringle, Lyndon
Eric Renyer, Sabetha
Eric Scott, Basehor–Linwood
Adam Smith, Atchison
Chandler Struthers, St. Paul
Trevor Thompson, Shawnee Mission East
Garrett Tierney, Blue Valley North West
Peyton Usher-Pearson, Independence
Mitchell Wertzberger, Wabaunsee
Kamaren Wilson, Field Kinley
Keegan Zars, Mill Valley
Managers
Nick Sloop, Nemaha Central
Trainers
Curt Sudbeck, St. Benedict
Kaylin Voss, Lawrence
West Team
Players
Ben Adler, Trinity Academy
Jovon Baldwin, Junction City
Shane Berens, Hays
Tyrekus Birch, Wichita South
Kaden Davis, Ellsworth
Cooper Dreifort, Andover
Zach Esau, Hesston
Dylan Foos, Dighton
Hayden Friend, Plainville
Joey Gilbertson, Wichita Northwest
Kody Gonzalez, Goddard
Cullen Grabast, Osborne
Jacob Green, Norton Community
Layke Heimerman, Halstead
Zach Helbing, Mulvane
Peyton Hill, Garden City
Jacob Jenkins, Harper-Chaparral
Hunter Kaufman, Pratt
Dallin Marlnee, Augusta
Jacob Murray, Great Bend
Ben Murray, Southeast of Saline
Tanner Orand, Eisenhower
Nate Pauly, Garden Plain
Eldon Picou, Manhattan
Ethan Richardson, Maize South
Josh Rivas, Hutchinson
Cooper Root, Wichita Collegiate
Marshall Rutschman, Sedgwick
Thomas Sanchez, Dodge City
Jay Shank, Valley Center
Landen Urban, Hoisington
Peerlus Walker, Derby
Ethan White, Buhler
Dillon Williams, Holcomb
Trainers
Morgan Sommers, Andover
Taylor Rholeder, Wichita