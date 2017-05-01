Hastings, Pringle selected for 2017 Shrine Bowl

EL DORADO—The Kansas Shrine Bowl announced selections for the 2017 Shrine Bowl Tuesday. The 44th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl that will be played at 7 p.m. July 29 at BG Products and Veterans Sports Complex at Butler County Community College.

Two Osage County players were among the 34 players selected to the East team – Santa Fe Trail senior Jake Hastings and Lyndon senior Trystan Pringle.

“It’s an outstanding honor for Jake,” said Jayson Duncan, Santa Fe Trail head football coach. “Jake really had a great senior year, paving the way for our exceptional 7-2 season and being an integral part of our potent rushing attack. Jake was really good on the field, but he is an even better kid off the field, where he excels at treating people right and getting along with everybody. The Shrine Bowl made an outstanding choice.”

“I’m very happy for Trystan,” said Brent Hoelting, Lyndon High School head football coach. “He’s a great young man who has had an outstanding career and he is very deserving of every honor that comes his way. He does things the right way in and out of school and is one of the best leaders I have ever been around.”

Pringle is the lone representative of the Flint Hills League; while Hastings will be joined by league-mate Jasin Peipe, Prairie View. Clayton Foweler, Hartford, was the only selection from the Lyon County League. Other areas selections include Hunter Browning, Washburn Rural; Dawson Hammes, Rossville; and Drew Bones, Ottawa.

More than 450 outstanding seniors nominated from over 200 schools. The Kansas Shrine Bowl allows the states finest athletes to come together and compete while making a difference for Kansas children needing expert medical care.

The committee also selected Brent Hoelting as an assistant coach for the East team.

“I’m very honored to be selected for an event that is a great cause that helps kids,” Hoelting said. “I’m excited to be given the opportunity to coach some of the best kids the state of Kansas has to offer.”

Head coach for the East squad is Rossville School’s Derrick Hammes, and assistant coaches are Bob Lisher, Free State; Tom Radke, St. James Academy; Rob Hedrick, Ottawa; and Warren Seitz, Nemaha Central.

The West team will be coached by Marc Marinelli, Goddard-Eisenhower, along with assistant coaches Brian Hill, Garden City; Scott Vang, Goddard; Brent Pfeifer, Maize South; Clint Rider, Hesston; and Grant Stephenson, Plainville.

All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children [SHC]. SHC is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling (800) 530-5524.

East Team

Players

Drew Bones, Ottawa

Hunter Browning, Washburn Rural

Dalton Cowan, Topeka Seaman

Bryce Crouch, Emporia

Jay Dineen, Lawrence Free State

Clayton Fowler, Hartford

Colin Grunhard, Bishop Miege

Dawson Hammes, Rossville

Jake Hastings, Santa Fe Trail

Trenton Henry, Nemaha Central

Wyatt Hubert, Shawnee Heights

Cuttar Huss, Troy

J.J. Letcher, Piper

Jordin Linn, Neodesha

Michael Maffry, Blue Valley

Jordan Martin, Turner

Greg Martin, Marysville

Jason Meeker, Shawnee Mission West

Brandon Miekus, Frontenac

Trey Moore, Lawrence

Justin Peine, Prairie View

Travis Pickert, St. James Academy

Danny Presler, Shawnee Mission North

Trystan Pringle, Lyndon

Eric Renyer, Sabetha

Eric Scott, Basehor–Linwood

Adam Smith, Atchison

Chandler Struthers, St. Paul

Trevor Thompson, Shawnee Mission East

Garrett Tierney, Blue Valley North West

Peyton Usher-Pearson, Independence

Mitchell Wertzberger, Wabaunsee

Kamaren Wilson, Field Kinley

Keegan Zars, Mill Valley

Managers

Nick Sloop, Nemaha Central

Trainers

Curt Sudbeck, St. Benedict

Kaylin Voss, Lawrence

West Team

Players

Ben Adler, Trinity Academy

Jovon Baldwin, Junction City

Shane Berens, Hays

Tyrekus Birch, Wichita South

Kaden Davis, Ellsworth

Cooper Dreifort, Andover

Zach Esau, Hesston

Dylan Foos, Dighton

Hayden Friend, Plainville

Joey Gilbertson, Wichita Northwest

Kody Gonzalez, Goddard

Cullen Grabast, Osborne

Jacob Green, Norton Community

Layke Heimerman, Halstead

Zach Helbing, Mulvane

Peyton Hill, Garden City

Jacob Jenkins, Harper-Chaparral

Hunter Kaufman, Pratt

Dallin Marlnee, Augusta

Jacob Murray, Great Bend

Ben Murray, Southeast of Saline

Tanner Orand, Eisenhower

Nate Pauly, Garden Plain

Eldon Picou, Manhattan

Ethan Richardson, Maize South

Josh Rivas, Hutchinson

Cooper Root, Wichita Collegiate

Marshall Rutschman, Sedgwick

Thomas Sanchez, Dodge City

Jay Shank, Valley Center

Landen Urban, Hoisington

Peerlus Walker, Derby

Ethan White, Buhler

Dillon Williams, Holcomb

Trainers

Morgan Sommers, Andover

Taylor Rholeder, Wichita