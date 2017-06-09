100-year-old woman still makes time for grandchildren

LYNDON — One-hundred years. Four children, 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren. It all adds up to a lifetime of family and love.

When Goldie Adams celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 2, she was surrounded by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with the youngest at 1-years-old. In honor of Grandparents’ Day Sunday, Sept. 10, she reflected on what it means to be a grandma.

“I hope they’ll remember I was a great grandma. Not just a great-grandma, but a “great” grandma,” Adams said from her home in Lyndon.

