It happens every year to those who garden. You spend hours and hours preparing, planting, weeding and watering your garden and then it happens. All of a sudden you have more tomatoes, zucchini, squash, cucumbers or other produce than what you know what to do with them.

Have you come across a favorite recipe for preparing or canning an abundant produce? If so, submit your favorite to Tammy Schlingmann at ochcnews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday, July 20. Please include you name and city.