Fort receives Coach of the Year award

OSAGE CITY — Osage City High School Head Basketball Coach Dennis Fort received the National Federation of State High School Associations 2016 Midwest Sectional Coach of the Year award for boys basketball.

Gary Musselman, executive director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association, presented Fort with the award Feb. 15. Fort was named KSHSAA’s Coach of the Year for all classes, and was submitted by the organization for recognition at the next level. The Midwest Section includes Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“It’s nice when it’s good, quality people that deserve it,” Musselman said. “They look at that. They don’t just look at who won the most games. They’re looking for people that have a teaching model that represents character. What we hope high school sports is still about, teaching young people valuable life lessons.”

Fort adds the award to several other titles garnered with the Indians 2016 Class 3A Basketball championship, including the KVOE Area Coach of the Year, Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A Coach of the Year and Topeka Capital Journal All Class Coach of the Year. Fort was also selected to coach the KBCA all star game last year.

“I think we recognized a good person,” Musselman said.