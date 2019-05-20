Jan. 27, 1933 – May 15, 2019

LYNDON — Elton Decker, Lyndon, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home near Lyndon. He was 86.

Elton was born on Jan. 27, 1933 in Vermontville Township, Mich., the son of Ard and Ina Hamilton Decker. He grew up in Michigan and had lived in Haven before moving to rural Lyndon in 1967.

Elton served four years in the United States Air Force after high school. He then served in the Kansas Air National Guard at Forbes Field in Topeka until his retirement, in 1993 at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was a bus driver for the Lyndon School District for 17 years. He was one of the initial organizers of the Osage County Recycling Center. Elton was a member of the Lyndon American Legion Post No. 125, National Guard Chiefs Group, life member of Kansas Air National Guard Museum, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Sunflower Steppers, Osage Oranges Camping Group, Kansas Bluegrass Association, Kansas Honey Producers and Northeast Kansas Bee Keepers Association. He was a volunteer for the Red Cross and served on the Vassar Water Board.

On Nov. 25, 1954, Elton was married to Cherie Gennett in Clay Center. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2010. Elton married Mickey Brewer in 2013.

Elton was also preceded in death by his parents, Ard and Ina, and his step-mother, Iza Decker.

Elton is survived by his four children, Terry Herdlicka, Humble, Texas, Danny Decker and Andrew Decker, both of Lyndon, and Dana McNabb, San Diego, Calif.; his brother, Larry Decker, Nashville, Mich.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will be in Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas National Guard Museum or Lyndon High School for the Honor Flight program and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.