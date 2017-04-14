EAT WELL: How to fight food waste

One of our most precious commodities we need to survive on is food. Food is simply too good to waste. No matter how sustainably a farm may be, if the food is wasted it does no one any good. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 40 percent of food in the United States goes uneaten. That is more than 20 pounds of food per person every month which is equivalent to Americans throwing out $165 billion each year.

“When food is wasted, it not only is expensive but it also places pressure on the environment since resources such as water and land are needed to produce our food,” stated Dr. David Samadi, chairman of urology and chief of robotic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “Where wasted food ends up is at landfills where it sits there rotting. This makes wasted food the single largest component of U.S. municipal solid waste that accounts for a large portion of methane emissions in this country. This is not acceptable and we all can do better.”

If food waste could be reduced by just 15 percent, that would be enough food to feed more than 25 million Americans every year at a time when one in six Americans lack a secure supply of food in their home.

The good news is there are several things each of us can do on our part to help fight food waste and become a food waste warrior. Here are some thing you can do to make the most of the groceries you bring home and cut back on what ends up in the compost bin or landfill - every little bit helps:

• Love your leftovers

According to the website lovefoodhatewaste.com a major reason people waste food is that they prepare too much. The solution? Save, properly store and repurpose leftovers. Keep leftovers in the fridge and eat them within two to three days. Or recreate leftovers into new dishes such as post-holiday turkey sandwiches or omelets made with leftover veggies.

• Store food properly

Proper storage makes a huge difference in how long food stays fresh.

“Storage temperature affects food safety more than just about any other factor,” said Dr. Samadi. “Little things like keeping your refrigerator temperature set at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and your freezer at 0 degrees to keep food fresher longer is important. Or keeping ready-to-eat food on the top or middle shelves, raw meat on the bottom and fruits and vegetables in refrigerator drawers in their original packaging can keep foods safe and fresh.”

Check out www.savethefood.com/food-storage that provides guidance on how to store and revive your favorite foods, including keeping herbs with their stems in a glass of water, wrapping cheese in wax paper (not plastic) and recrisping celery by soaking it in ice water.