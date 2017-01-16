EAT WELL TO BE WELL: Sugary beverages put our health at risk

The more “liquid candy” or sugary beverages we choose to drink, the more we are putting our health at risk. This has been the mantra over the past several years of press coverage regarding the dangers of consuming too many beverages overloaded with sugar. Even though sugary beverage consumption has declined, there are still people who need to understand why it would benefit them to switch to healthier beverage choices.

Sometimes, those changes take time. But the more news that keeps coming out on the health risks we place on ourselves when we imbibe with these beverages, the more we should stop, take notice, and reconsider that choice. Here’s why:

• Weight gain

“Sugary beverages which includes not just soft drinks but also energy drinks, sports beverages, and sugary coffee drinks are big contributors to the prevalence of obesity and obesity-related diseases,” said Dr. David Samadi, chairman of urology and chief of robotic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.” There are a number of studies showing both children and adults who consume a lot of sugary drinks gain more weight over time than people who don’t. Sugary drinks are simply water, sugar and flavorings mixed together. The calories come from the excess sugar which has no nutritional value and only contribute to weight gain.”

• Type 2 diabetes

Over the years, there has been strong evidence that sugar-sweetened drinks may contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes. The Nurses’ Health Study which followed more than 90,000 women for eight years found that women who had one or more servings a day of a sugar-sweetened soft drink or fruit punch were twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes then women who rarely had these beverages. One reason is that regular soda drinkers are likely to be overweight to obese increasing a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The other factor is sugary beverages pose an additional risk due to its concentrated sugar load making blood sugar and insulin levels spike.

• High blood pressure

Studies are now showing that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages which can include soda, lemonade and other sugary drinks are more likely to have an association of developing hypertension in a person. The reason is speculated that these beverages are also often high in sodium which can raise blood pressure. The fructose found in these drinks also increases both uric acid and a hormone known as catecholamines, both which may also raise blood pressure.

• Heart disease

There is increasing evidence of the connection between consumption of sugary beverages and heart disease.

“What we know is that people who drink a lot of sugary drinks often weight more and eat less healthfully than people who don’t drink sugary drinks,” said Dr. Samadi. “Whether it’s due to weighing too much from eating and drinking too many calories may be only part of the reason for a higher risk of heart disease. A study from Harvard found men who drank just one 12-ounce sugary beverage a day were 20 percent more likely to have a heart attack compared to men who didn’t. That should make all of us stop and think before we choose a sugary drink.”

One reason why sugary drinks are to blame may be due to their content of the ingredient fructose. Fructose is a sugar found in drinks sweetened with both regular sugar and high fructose corn syrup. Fructose appears to be damaging to the heart because it promotes inflammation and raises levels of blood fats called triglycerides which contribute to a higher risk of heart disease.

• Kidney stones

One way to protect against developing kidney stones is to stay well-hydrated. Choosing sugary beverages is not the beverage one should rely on for adequate hydration. It has been shown that beverages with too much sugar such as soda and fruit punch actually increase the risk of kidney stones. The culprit is once again fructose found in these sweetened beverages which increases urine levels of uric acid, oxalate, and calcium, compounds that can concentrate to form stones.

• Gout

Gout, a painful form of arthritis occurs when too much uric acid builds up in the body. Research has shown that sipping on soda can raise a person’s risk of developing this condition. It is believed that the high fructose intake from sweetened beverages is thought to promote uric acid formation leading to the buildup of uric acid in joints.

• Low bone density

Soda may pose a unique challenge to gaining and maintaining healthy bones.

“What we know is that sugary beverages, especially cola beverages, contain phosphorous in the form of phosphoric acid,” explained Dr. Samadi. “These same cola drinks also contain caffeine. Drinking cola beverages containing both phosphoric acid and caffeine can harm bone health in two ways. One is too much phosphorous can reduce the amount of calcium that the body absorbs and two, caffeine also interferes with calcium absorption and can cause a slight increase in calcium excretion.”

Other factors to consider is that sugary beverages are generally devoid of the mineral calcium and tend to replace milk consumption – when soft drink consumption goes up, milk consumption goes down which can lead to brittle bones.

• Cavities

The role of drinking sugary beverages and the increased likelihood of developing cavities is well known. Too much sugar from sugary beverages is not a friend to teeth. The heavy dose of sugar found in soda, fruit punch, energy drinks, lemonade and sweetened tea feeds bacteria in the mouth ultimately leading to tooth decay. Soft drinks also contain acids that wear down enamel making teeth prone to cavities.

“The takeaway message here is if a person wants to enjoy good health and reduce their risk of disease, one thing they can do is to significantly reduce their consumption of all types of sugary beverages,” advised Dr. Samadi. “On occasion they can be enjoyed but when used frequently or several times a day, then it becomes a problem. There are healthier alternatives we each can turn to in order to break our habit of drinking beverages with too much sugar. When we do, we’ll feel, look, and become much healthier which is so much better than dealing with health issues.”