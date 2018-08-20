June 17, 1962 – July 19, 2018

Dawn Teresa Lynn Kuhr, Osage City, died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at her home. She was 57.

She was born June 17, 1961, in Tulsa, Okla., the daughter of William and Janice Myers Orcutt. Terri attended school in Parsons and Council Grove before settling in Emporia. She would later move to Osage City in 2014 to be near her fiancée Gary Bartee.

Terri was a member of the “Thrifty Chicks.” She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice K. Carpenter and her step father, Barton “Buzz” Carpenter.

She will live on in the hearts of her fiancée, Gary, of their home; her sons, Jeffrey Carpenter, Osage City, and Matthew Briggs, California; a sister, Rose Chambers, Emporia; her father, William Orcutt, Nowata, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; four great nieces; three great nephews as well as countless extended family and friends.

Cremation has taken place and a gathering of family and friends is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the park on east Market Street, behind Dollar General.

