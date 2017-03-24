County considers internet-based phone systems

LYNDON—Commissioners continued ongoing discussion with Charna Williams, clerk of the Osage County District Court.

“Our phone system is 15 years old,” Williams said. “We can’t even get replacement parts.”

“We’re doing a whole phone system for the courthouse,” said Ken Kuykendall.

Williams said she had looked at two bids, and discussed reduced prices for running fiber to the courthouse through CenturyLink.

“When we first started talking, they wanted $1,400 per month,” Williams said. “I said no way. Right now, we can get 30Mbps up and 30Mbps down for $686, 20 up and 20 down for $646 and 10 up and 10 down for $560, all with six phone lines coming in.”

Williams said it was comparable to what her department is paying now.

“You’re coming in about $150 more than what I’m paying now for internet and my stupid PBX system,” Williams said. “My average bill is $780 to $850 a month.”

Williams was sold on getting fiber to the courthouse.

“Fiber Optic allows no difference in bandwidth,” Willaims said. “You get the same speed no matter what. It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t know if the county was interested in doing that to.”

“We’re all interested in new phones, new whatever,” Kuykendall said. “I would say wit would behooves to do it all together.”

“I totally agree,” Williams said. “Fiber optic would be huge for this community.”

Commissioners directed Williams to work with Rhonda Beets, county clerk, and Laurie Dunn, sheriff, to come up with ideas and solutions.

“I’m all for all of us doing it together,” Kuykendall said. “It’s up to you three to get on it and come back with what you think we ought to do.”

In other business, commissioners:

• heard from Glen Tyson, public works supervisor, that a county guardrail project is set to begin next week.

“They’ll be done in about a week’s time, so two weeks,” Tyson said.

Tyson also commented on insurance settlements for two damaged guardrails in the county.

• approved hiring Conklin Plumbing to route a roof storm water drain through the courthouse attic to another drain at an estimated cost of no more than $1,400. The drain, which runs through the courthouse wall, had been leaking on lower levels.

“Your idea is the way to fix this one,” Kuykendall said. “I’m worried what do the next time.”

• approved purchasing a steam table and refrigerator for the Carbondale Meals on Wheel distribution site out of Federal Land Entitlement fund for up to $2,600. Martha Hagedorn-Krass, executive director for Mid-America Nutrition said the Carbondale ELM Building is being considered for meal distribution with board members meeting March 21. She said she hoped the mean program would begin serving in mid April.

• approved Purchase Order 3239 for $1,000 for postage of second-half statements to USD 420. Adjustment were made to tax rates for that area, and several property owners have overpaid on their first-half payments.

• conducted a 30-minute executive session to discuss non-elect personnel with Scot Loyd, of Swindall, Janzen Hawk and Loyd, during an agenda item to discuss budget issues.

• briefly discussed dust control, which will be advertised for in May.

• heard from Tyson that BG Consultants will visit with the council April 10 to discuss the storm water permit plan and repairs at the transfer station and recycling center.