County approves medical services contract for jail

LYNDON—The Osage County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Laurie Dunn, sheriff, to move forward with hiring Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Peoria, Ill., to perform medical services for the jail.

“We’ve got a lot of counties right around you we take care of,” said Art Rose, program consultant for ACH. He said services would start a few months after the contract was finalized.

“Usually 60-90 days,” Rose said. “I’ve got to hire a nurse, get the doctor set, and make sure my training team is available.”

Rose said the company would train jailers and officers on how to handle medical needs of inmates.

“We’ll do a lot of training in the beginning,” Rose said. “We’ll have a couple in-services. We hit that really hard. We’ll tell them early warning signs. Basically, if you see a shaky hand, call the doctor.”

The contract calls for five hours of service a week – including regular visits by a licensed practical nurse and doctor or physicians assistant.

“Our regional nursing manager will come by the site at least every eight weeks,” Rose said. “I want to sit down with the sheriff in the jail. She’ll look at how many people are on medicines. Percentage wise, about a third of your population should be on prescription meds. How many people are going off-site to the hospital.”

Rose said the goal is to reduce transportation from the jail.

“Our goal is to treat anyone we can in a jail setting,” Rose said. “We don’t cover trips to the hospital. We’re going to reduce that, but if they do go, that’s going to be billed to the county.”

Rose said the service would offer doctor, nursing and pharmaceutical service based on an average number of 20 inmates at the jail.

“$37,178 - that’s an annual cost for all services provided,” Rose said. “When we send a contract, we’ll ask that you go ahead and sign. One of my folks will work out a start date. The official payment doesn’t take effect until we’re actually there.”

“What if we had 30 (inmates)?” asked Ken Kuykendall, commissioner.

“We’d charge you more, but it’s not a whole lot,” Rose said.

He said the difference amounted to 66 cents per inmate, per day. Rose said the county would be credited if the population was lower.

All inmates would receive an assessment within their first 14 days of incarceration, and would also be eligible for mental health treatment, which would continue to be performed by Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness.

Rose said inmates would be covered from the time they entered the jail until they left.

“We typically give them three days of whatever they’re on,” Rose said. “We don’t leave them cold turkey.”

He said this and other policies has helped reduce the company’s liability.

“We get sued once per thousand inmates,” Rose said. “In 10-15 years, we’ve never lost a lawsuit in court. We have settled.”

He said the company had reduced the occurrence five fold through training of employees and jail staff.

Dunn reiterated the county’s potential saving from last week’s meeting.

“We have had accounted for $40,000, but we didn’t account for 1-2 officers running to the pharmacy, two to three times a week sometimes,” Dunn said.

“You’ve convinced me,” Kuykendall said. “I move we go ahead with that and have them sign contracts.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the motion.

“I do think they’ll stabilize those costs a lot,” said Gaylord Anderson, commissioner, following the meeting with Rose. “This could be a win-win - we get better control of the thing and we get better costs.”

“My jail sergeant is ecstatic,” Dunn said.

Mud runs

Commissioners hosted Jan and John Craig, landowners of the property in rural Carbondale.

“We own the land in Carbondale where they have had some mud runs last year,” Jan Craig said. “We’re going to hold them ourselves this year.”

Jan Craig said the couple would be working with Elite Mud Boggers, a company from Eudora, citing issues with the previous company.

“The guy form Kansas Mud Boggers has quit us,” Jan Craig said.

“I would be hesitant on giving him another permit anywhere,” Kuykendall said, recalling a poorly run event on the property in September 2014. “I cannot stress to you how much I never want to have one of those again.”

The Craigs said they have a $2 million aggregate and $1 million liability policy for the event, and hoped to host four this year.

“Each one of these requires a special use permit,” said Gaylord Anderson, commissioner.

The couple said they planned to bring in a permit for the first event, and follow guidelines set up by the county for the events.

County vehicles

Dunn and Jeff Johnson, undersheriff, discussed plans to purchase six new vehicles for the sheriff’s office.

“We would like to go with the 2017 Ford Interceptor SUV at $26,586, per vehicle,” Johnson said. “Two will be lease-purchase, one out of the jail and one out of lake patrol.”

Johnson said the department also planned to purchase two all-wheel drive Dodge Chargers at a cost of $23,756 per vehicle.

During the Jan. 19 meeting, Johnson said the Interceptors would be purchased through Rusty-Eck Ford, in Wichita. The Chargers would be purchased through Landmark Dodge, Independence, Mo.

Dunn noted the department only has two other current lease purchases, and would be trading in seven vehicles.

Commissioners approved the purchases, with lease-purchase bids to be let at a future meeting.

In other business, commissioners:

• approve the termination of Nancy Durbin, Osage County Senior Center.

• approved Purchase Order 3227 to S and S Consulting for $1,532.01, $669.39 for a laptop and $862.62 for three licenses of Microsoft Office.

• approved the annual weed eradication report for 2016.

“Sericea (Lespedeza)’s the big problem, huh?” Anderson asked.

“That’s the one I have to deal with the most,” said Kevin Culley, noxious weed director. “That’s something I’ve written letters on the most.”

Commissioners also approved raising the storing and handling fee from 75 cents per unit to $2 for chemicals distributed by the department.

• discussed two new bulletin boards being placed in the first and second floor lobbies at the courthouse. Fred Diver, chairman, said 4-H members were set to decorate one bulletin board, and he would ask area schools to decorate the boards on a monthly basis.

• approved moving additional road and bridge vehicles to Carbondale, and selling county property at Michigan Valley. Commissioners discussed using funds from the sale to add onto the Carbondale building.

• conducted a 15-minute executive session with Justin Wheeler, road and bridge department employee, to discuss non-elected personnel with Walsh present.

• discussed a county-township meeting for April 5, with Kansas One-Call as a speaker.

• approved Purchase Order 3229 GSK for Tdap and Hepatitis B vaccines for $741.40; and Purchase Order 3228 for $490 for replacement of an air pump solenoid, both for the county health department.