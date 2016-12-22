Council accepts Lyndon mayor’s resignation

LYNDON—Chris Cole, city mayor, submitted his letter of resignation at the Dec. 12 special council meeting. Cole’s resignation is effective Dec. 13.

Cole said he is resigning because he is moving outside of the city limits of Lyndon, and will no longer meet the requirements of the position. Cole has served as mayor since April 5. He began public service as a city council member on April 15, serving two years before being appointed as mayor.

Cole thanked the city employees and the city council for all their work and dedication to the city. The council thanked Cole for all the work that he has done both as council member and mayor.

Cole said he will continue to be active in the community in other capacities.

Pat Walsh, city attorney, said procedure to follow is that the president of the city council becomes the mayor. Steve Morrison, current president, was set to take over as mayor Dec. 13.

Wastewater treatment project

Bruce Boettcher and Brian Foster, BG Consultants, were present to answer any questions from the members of the community. The wastewater treatment facility improvement project has been an ongoing major project for the council since August 2015.

The wastewater treatment facility is one of the oldest facilities in the state and does not meet the requirements set out in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.

No community members were present for the special meeting.

“We are at a really good stage of estimating cost,” Boettcher stated. “We are not at design by any means.”

“What we have put together at this point with the evaluations if you look at the overall cost, it is very close to what we estimated in the PER [Preliminary Engineering Report],” Boettcher stated. “We’re within one percent of the overall project cost.”

“It probably will not go out to bid until December of next year,” Boettcher stated. “What we are actually going to do is bid two separate projects. One package will be the lagoon and lift station. The other package will be the actual collection system.”

“We’re still going to be able to lock in the lower rate with USDA [United States Department of Agriculture],” Cole asked.

“It’s probably going up next week,” Foster stated.

“Your project is big enough that this is going to national to get funded by USDA in D.C.,” Boettcher stated. “There is not enough funding in Kansas with USDA to fund this project.”

“The environmental assessment for the property for the potential lagoon site over the majority of the parcel, the phase two survey failed to locate any notable cultural resources,” Boettcher stated.

“So, basically what we are saying is that it is a good site. We don’t have Native American artifacts. There was, however, a farmstead and it is to be avoided if possible.”

Boettcher provided a timeline of near future things to be done. Foster added that geology will start doing probes either this week or next.

The council held a 25-minute executive session to discuss land acquisition.

The meeting was adjourned until the next regular meeting on Dec. 19.