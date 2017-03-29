Cotton O’Neil clinics to host weight loss study

The University of Kansas is partnering with the Cotton O’Neil Clinic to deliver a no cost weight management program for patients 21 and older of the Cotton O’Neil Carbondale and Osage City clinics. The University of Kansas Weight Management Program has over 30 years of successful delivery of weight management to multiple populations.

The study features six months of structured weight loss then 12 months of weight maintenance. Participants will be provided with either group or individual counseling over the phone and visits to the clinic every six months. The counseling sessions will focus on adopting a healthy lifestyle by improving diet and increasing physical activity.

This weight management study is specifically developed for individuals living in rural communities. For more information on this study please visit the website ebl.ku.edu/mdex or contact Anna at (785) 813-6595.