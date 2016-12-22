Conditional use permit approved for wind farm

LYNDON—The Osage County Commission made headway on its part of a 200-megawatt wind generation farm in Lyon and Osage counties at the Dec. 19 meeting. Their goal for the meeting was to approve the conditional use permit. Before approving the permit, the council made a few amendments to it.

The initial permit stated “the lowest point of the rotor blades shall be at least 100 feet above ground level at the base of the tower.”

“There aren’t manufactured turbines right now that will comply with that,” said Jeff Sabins, vice president of Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Americas.

“So what would you like that to be?” said Ken Kuykendall, commissioner.

“Fifty feet would be very safe and 60 feet would be acceptable,” said Sabins

The commissioners agreed to change the lowest point of the blades to 50 feet above ground level.

Sabins and the commissioners tackled clarification on another point of the permit.

The permit stated communication and power lines be buried “under or at the edge of the access roads.”

Sabins wanted “under or at the edge of the access roads” deleted because some lines may have to be buried through fields.

Initially payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) were included in the permit, but it was agreed upon to leave the PILOT payment verbage out of the permit.

“We’re fine with (it) because I completely intend to do that,” said Sabins.

“The owner of a project was able to get out of paying a PILOT agreement because it was linked to permitting,” said Sabins. “So, consider that, I suppose.”

“Well, obviously, the county is not going to go along with this unless the county is getting something out of it,” said Kuykendall. “Arvonia township, frankly, in my mind, should get part of the PILOT payment when that time comes to keep their roads up after construction.”

“We also want you and your company to be aware that there are things that won’t happen unless there is a PILOT payment coming,” said Kuykendall.

“I think there’s enough hooks in this thing through the road use agreement that you would probably be better to not explicitly put PILOT in (the conditional use permit),” said Sabins.

After making these amendments to the proposed permit, the commissioners discussed the next aspect of the project, which involves hashing out and approving the road use agreement and PILOT payment agreement.

“That’s going to be much longer and more complicated,” said Kuykendall.

Kuykendall suggested utilizing pre-existing road agreements as starting points for future conversations.

County trucks see first snow

With the recent and upcoming winter weather, the county trucks were dusted off to tend to the slick roads. Glen Tyson, road and bridge supervisor, noted problems encountered with the vehicles.

One truck ran about five seconds, according to Tyson, before there was a bang. Tyson said both sprockets in the back broke. The truck was utilized during the recent snow for plowing, but it could not spray the salt and sand mixture.

The truck was recently in the shop, where a pool of oil was found underneath of it. The truck was supposed to be inspected by the mechanics before it left the shop, but Tyson questions if the inspection occurred.

“Right now we’re he said-she said, and we have it sent to Kansas City,” said Tyson.

“We’re having the worst luck buying trucks here,” said Kuykendall.

In other business, the commissioners:

• discussed giving Tyson a credit card for fuel emergencies.

“I don’t see anything wrong with Glen having a card,” said Kuykendall.

• heard from Shari Weber, county treasurer, about a microfilm inspection of tax roll records.

Weber urged the council to consider having the tax rolls re-filmed using a different base to prevent information loss.

The commissioners asked that Weber return at a later date to present costs of the project.