Community Calendar May 24 - June 6

Friday, May 24

• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Quenemo Recover Addiction Program, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Quenemo Baptist Church, 203 S. Fifth St., Quenemo.

Saturday, May 25

• Wild West Days, starts 7:30 a.m. with last activity at 8:30 p.m., Pomona State Park. Various activities planned, including Crooked River Posse and shoot-outs, woodcarvers, rope making, making homemade apple butter and much more.

• American Legion Pancake Feed, 6:30 to 10 a.m., 115 N. Sixth St., Osage City. Menu to include pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

• Memorial Day Services, 10 a.m. Pomona State Park.

Sunday, May 26

• Wild West Days, starts 8:30 a.m. with last activity at 7:30 p.m., Pomona State Park. Various activities planned, including Crooked River Posse and shoot-outs, woodcarvers, rope making, making homemade apple butter and much more.

Monday, May 27

• Osage City Kiwanis Meeting cancelled due to Memorial Day.

• Memorial Day Services, 10 a.m., Carbondale Cemetery, weather permitting. Services will be conducted by Scranton V.F.W. and Auxiliary Post No. 2709.

• Memorial Day Services, 11 a.m., Scranton Cemetery, weather permitting. Services will be conducted by Scranton V.F.W. and Auxiliary Post No. 2709.

• Memorial Day Meal, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Scranton Community Building, 300 E. Boone St., Scranton. Free will donations will be accepted.

• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, May 28

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot, Auburn.

Wednesday, May 29

• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Farmer’s Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Carbondale City Park. Vendors can call (785) 836-7887.

• Hemp and CBD Oil, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Burlingame Community Library, 122 W. Santa Fe Ave., Burlingame. Discussion led by Angela Goehring RN, MSN.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Friday, May 31

• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

• Quenemo Recover Addiction Program, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Quenemo Baptist Church, 203 S. Fifth St., Quenemo.

Saturday, June 1

• Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Melvern/Olivet Fire Department. Demonstrations, activities and free hamburgers and hot dogs.

• Rumble on the Trail Tractor Pull, gates open at 5 p.m. and starts at 7 p.m., Overbrook Fairgrounds. Admission will be charged. Coolers with no glass will be allowed for an additional fee.

Sunday, June 2

• Thank a Veteran Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., B&C Equine Rescue, 740 W. 125th St., Carbondale. Activities include horse rides and meet the animals. Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chili dogs, pizza and water will be available. For more information, call (785) 249-2523.

• Ugly Truck Show, 2 to 4 p.m., Appanoose Museum, 600 Shawnee Rd., Pomona. No pre-registration or fees. Exhibitors may come after 1 p.m. Free homemade ice cream. Museum will be open.

Monday, June 3

• Lions Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Osage City Country Club.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, June 4

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot, Auburn.

• Tuesday Table, fellowship starts at 11:30 a.m. and meal is served noon to 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, Overbrook.

• Overbrook Community Senior Citizens’ Covered Dish Luncheon, noon, Brookside Retirement Community, community room, Overbrook. For more information, call Emery Elliott at (785) 665-7159.

Wednesday, June 5

• Pre-kindergarten to Fifth Summer Program, 2 p.m., Burlingame Community Library, 122 W. Santa Fe Ave., Burlingame.

• Sixth to Adult Summer Program, 3:30 p.m., Burlingame Community Library, 122 W. Santa Fe Ave., Burlingame.

• Farmer’s Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Carbondale City Park. Vendors can call (785) 836-7887.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, June 6

• Community Senior Citizens Covered Dish Meeting, noon, Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens who needs a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by Danney Williams.