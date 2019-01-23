Community Calendar Jan. 24 - Feb. 8

Thursday, Jan. 24
• Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Osage County Republicans meeting 6:45 p.m. at Osage County Senior Center, 604 Market St., Osage City. This meeting will feature an overview of 2019 legislative session. The public is invited to attend.
Friday, Jan. 25
• Schuyler Museum will present its annual Kansas Day 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2: 30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the museum. The museum will close for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Osage City High School Queen of Courts.
Monday, Jan. 28
• Rocking Toddlers, 10 to 11 a.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
• Valentine Art Class – Hearts, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., for a fee, Osage City Public Library.
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Valentine Art Class – Hearts, 6 to 8 p.m., for a fee, Osage City Public Library.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
• Story Time, 10 a.m., Burlingame Library.
• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Tweens Crafts, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Hoops and Hooves Basketball Game (rescheduled from Jan. 23 because of inclement weather), 7 p.m., SFT High School, a fundraiser for National Honor Society scholarships.
• Adult Sewing, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.
Thursday, Jan. 31
• Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
Friday, Feb. 1
• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Marais des Cygnes Valley High School Queen of Courts.
• Santa Fe Trail High School Queen of Courts.
Saturday, Feb. 2
• Chicken and Mountain Oyster Feed, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Scranton VFW and Auxillary Post 2709. Menu items includes, chicken or mountain oysters, potato salad, baked beans, bread or roll, dessert and tea, coffee or water.
• Groundhog Day Community Dinner, 6 to 8 p.m., Grace Community Church. Menu items includes pancakes and “groundhog.”
Monday, Feb. 4
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Osage City Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Osage City Country Club.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
• Overbrook senior citizen community senior citizens covered dish luncheon, noon, Brookside Retirement Community, community room, Overbrook. For more information, call Emery Elliott at (785) 665-7159.
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.
Thursday, Feb. 7
• Community senior citizens covered dish meeting, noon, Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens needing a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by Fern and Cliff Walder.
• Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.
• iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
Friday, Feb. 8
• iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.
• Lyndon High School Queen of Courts.
• Kiwanis annual chili and cinnamon roll feed, 5 to 7 p.m. at Osage City High School cafeteria.