Community Calendar Jan. 17 - Feb. 1

Thursday, Jan. 17

o Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.

Saturday, Jan. 19

o Adult Craft/Project Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.

o Scranton VFW chicken and mountain oyster feed, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Menu to include chicken or mountain oysters, potato salad, baked beans, bread or roll, dessert and tea, coffee or water.

Monday, Jan. 21

o iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Osage City Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Osage City Country Club.

o Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

o iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Cookbook Club, 6 to 7:30 p.m., bring soup and recipe, Osage City Public Library.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

o Story Time, 10 a.m., Burlingame Library.

o iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Tweens Games, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.

o iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Santa Fe Trail schools donkey basketball tournament, 7 p.m., at SFT high school. Money to be used for National Honor Society scholarship fund.

o Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Jan. 24

o Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.

Friday, Jan. 25

o iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Osage City High School Queen of Courts.

Monday, Jan. 28

o Rocking Toddlers, 10 to 11 a.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.

o iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

o Valentine Art Class – Hearts, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., for a fee, Osage City Public Library.

o iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Valentine Art Class – Hearts, 6 to 8 p.m., for a fee, Osage City Public Library.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

o Story Time, 10 a.m., Burlingame Library.

o iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Tweens Crafts, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.

o iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Adult Needle Felting, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library, 227 E. Sixth St., Lyndon.

o Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Jan. 31

o Taco feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Osage City.

o iTone Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

Friday, Feb. 1

o iTone Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 18 years and over for free, Carbondale City Hall.

o Marais des Cygnes Valley High School Queen of Courts.

o Santa Fe Trail High School Queen of Courts.