Community Calendar Aug. 9 - Sept. 11

Thursday, Aug. 9

• Overbrook Fair, 9 a.m. rabbit show; noon poultry show; 6 to 10 p.m. wrist band night, Jones Carnival; and 7 p.m. swine show and all star wrestling.

• Burlingame Farmer’s Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Burlingame City Park.

Friday, Aug. 10

• Overbrook Fair, 9 a.m. beef showmanship clinic/contest registration; 6 p.m. bucket calf show; 6 to 10 p.m. wrist band night, Jones Carnival; and 7 p.m. beef show and ATV circle rack races.

• Cornhole Tournament fundraiser for SFT baseball team, 7 p.m., Overbrook baseball fields. Walk up registrations available. For more information contact sftchargersbaseball@yahoo.com or (785) 215-5276.

• Osage City Golf Course night golf fundraiser. For more information, call (785) 528-3329.

Saturday, Aug. 11

• Overbrook Fire Department Open House, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., games and photo opportunities for the children, Touch the Truck, demonstrations, high noon shoot out, prizes for children and door prizes for adults. There will also be pulled pork sandwiches available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for free will donation.

• Overbrook Fair, 8:30 a.m. pet show (entries due 30 minutes before show); 9 a.m. dog show (entries due 30 minutes before show); 10 a.m. Kid Kontest at soccer fields and Round Robin Contest; noon Kids Pedal Tractor Pull; 6 p.m. “Past and Present” parade; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. wrist band night, Jones Carnival; 6:55 p.m. livestock Parade of Champions; 7:15 p.m. 4-H livestock sale with buyers dinner following immediately afterwards; 7:30 p.m. UTV races and demo derby. The theme for the parade is “Past and Present.” Float categories include most realistic/true to theme; most humorous/comical and 4-H. Prizes awarded. Battle of the Bands prizes awarded. Registrations can be emailed to Scott Averill at sgaverill@hotmail.com, or call (785) 224-3453.

• Overbrook blood drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Overbrook Public Library, 317 Maple St. To book an appointment, visit esavealifenow.org and enter sponsor code occhallenge. For more information, contact Terry Hollingsworth at (785) 806-9500 or policechief440@overbrookks.com.

• Melvern UMW penny lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Melvern United Methodist Church basement.

Monday, Aug. 13

• Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Overbrook American Legion Post No. 239, 102 Maple, Overbrook.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• Back to school night community spaghetti supper, 5:30 p.m. at USD 454 commons area. Proceeds to benefit Burlingame Meals on Wheels activity fund. Menu to include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drink.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

Thursday, Aug. 16

• Burlingame Farmer’s Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Burlingame City Park.

Saturday, Aug. 18

• Meeting, 8 a.m., Overbrook PRIDE, American Legion Post No. 239, 102 Maple, Overbrook.

• Book reading “I Love You Bigger Than the World” by children’s book author Anna Hefley, 10 a.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library.

• Free Swim and last day of the season, Overbrook Swimming Pool

• Gospel singing 4 p.m. at Lincoln Park, Osage City, sponsored by the Lyndon Amish Mennonite Church.

Sunday, Aug. 19

• Picnic and ice cream social, 4 to 8 p.m., Grace Community Church, Overbrook.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• Meeting, Overbrook Parks and Recreation, 7 p.m., Overbrook Public Library.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• “Protecting Children Against Sexual Abuse”, ages 18 and older only, 6 to 8 p.m., Grace Community Church, Overbrook.

• Meeting, Animal Ordinance Committee, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Overbrook City Hall.

Thursday, Aug. 23

• Friends and family of Sandra Thurman and the Pilcrow Foundation’s new book open house, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library.

Tuesday Aug. 28

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• Meeting, Friends of the Library, 6:30 p.m., Conference Room, Overbrook Public Library.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• Adult sewing with Lynnie, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library.

Saturday, Sept. 1

• Burlingame Redneck Days, activities will include children activities, vendors, downhill derby and other activities throughout the day.

Monday, Sept. 3

• Free swim day. Burlingame swimming pool.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

Thursday, Sept. 6

• Community senior citizens covered dish meeting, noon at Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens needing a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by Sherrnies.

Saturday, Sept. 8

• Melvern UMW penny lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Melvern United Methodist Church basement.

• Children’s fishing derby, registration 1 p.m., derby 1:30 p.m. Overbrook Children’s Fishing Lake.

Sunday, Sept. 9

• Osage City Lions Club golf tournament 8:30 p.m. at Osage City Golf Course. For more information, call (785) 528-3329.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.