Community Calendar Aug. 23 - Sept. 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

• Friends and family of Sandra Thurman and the Pilcrow Foundation’s new book open house, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Saturday, Aug. 25

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

• Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Vassar Community Center.

• International recording artist Nick Stoppel in concert 7:30 p.m., Osage City High School auditorium. Freewill donations accepted.

Monday, Aug. 27

• Osage City Presbyterian Church thrift sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Osage City Presbyterian Church.

Tuesday Aug. 28

• Osage City Presbyterian Church thrift sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Osage City Presbyterian Church.

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, Noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• Meeting, Friends of the Library, 6:30 p.m., Conference Room, Overbrook Public Library.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

• Osage City Presbyterian Church thrift sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Osage City Presbyterian Church.

Monday, Sept. 3

• Free swim day. Burlingame swimming pool.

• Carbondale Farmers Market 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• Adult sewing with Lynnie, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lyndon Carnegie Library.

Thursday Aug. 30

• Osage City Presbyterian Church thrift sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Osage City Presbyterian Church.

Saturday, Sept. 1

• Pancake feed, 6:30 to 10 a.m., American Legion Post 198, 115 N. Sixth St, Osage City. Free will donations will be accepted.

• Osage City Presbyterian Church thrift sale, 9 to 11 a.m., Osage City Presbyterian Church.

• 2018 Human foosball tournament, starts at 9 a.m., Sumner Park, Burlingame. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Burlingame High School Class of 2021’s class trip.

• Burlingame Redneck Days, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., vendors, mud volleyball, games and activities, hotdog eating contest, inflatables, toilet horseshoes throughout the day and dance 7 to 10 p.m.

• Melvern Endurance Race 8 a.m. at Melvern Riverfront Park and Trails. For more information, call Jeff Patterson at (785) 418-2531, or japatterson20@yahoo.com, or visit www.webscorer.com/register?raceid+145117.

Monday, Sept. 3

