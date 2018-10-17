Community Calendar

Thursday, Oct. 18

• Harvesters Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Federated Church’s parking lot, Burlingame.

• Free class on budgeting and saving, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register, call (785) 528-5184.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

• Osage County Republican Central Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Osage County Senior Center, 604 Market St., Osage City.

Saturday, Oct. 20

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

• Amish bake sale, 9 a.m., outside O’Bryhim’s Thriftway, 205 Maple St., Overbrook.

• Starving Artist Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lickskillet School, rural Overbrook, four miles north on Shawnee Heights Road and one mile east on 125th Street.

• Chili/Vegetable Beef Soup Feed, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Scranton Community Center, located in Scranton City Park, 300 E. Boone St., Scranton. Includes soup, dessert, drink. Freewill donations will be accepted.

• Mennonite bake and plant sale, 1:30 p.m., Cross Roads RV, 23313 US-75, Lyndon.

• Gospel Singing, 4 p.m., Lincoln Park, Osage City, hosted by The Lyndon Amish Mennonite Church. Everyone is welcome.

• Harvest dinner and bake sale, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Admire United Methodist Church. Menu to include ham balls, potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, drinks and homemade desserts. The public is invited to attend.

Sunday, October 21

• Praise at the Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m., Pumpkin Patch, 11668 K-31 Highway, Harveyville, with live band, wiener roast and potluck dinner. Harveyville UMC extends invitation to everyone who would like to attend.

• Lyndon Library book club 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22

• Lyndon Library Rockin’ Toddlers 11 a.m.

• Lyndon FBLA Trick or Treat for Help House 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. FBLA members will be going door to door in Lyndon asking for donations of non-perishable goods.

• Kiwanis meeting, 7 p.m. at Osage City Depot. All clubs will install new officers.

• Lyndon Library sewing with Lynnie 7 to 8:30 p.m.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Oct. 25

• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Friday, Oct. 26

• Halloween Party, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Overbrook Public Library.

Saturday, Oct. 27

• Funfest Breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., Vassar United Methodist Church, 23211 S. Croco Rd., Vassar.

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

• Amish bake sale, 9 a.m., outside O’Bryhim’s Thriftway, 205 Maple St., Overbrook.

• Lyndon Library Rockin’ Toddlers 10 to 11 a.m.

• Vassar FunFest, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 11 a.m. costume parade, car show, pie contest, face painting, minnow races, games for all ages, children’s crafts, silent auction and music by the Boiler Room Boys. For more information, contact Sherri Coffman at (785) 828-4284.

• Halloween Party, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., B and C Equine Rescue, 740 W 125th St., Carbondale.

• Mennonite bake and plant sale, 1:30 p.m., Cross Roads RV, 23313 US-75, Lyndon.

• Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Scranton City Park, includes free wiener roast and piñata bashing.

Sunday, Oct. 28

• Free program and movie, program starts at 2 p.m. with movie following 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Osage City Public Library, 515 Main St., Osage City. Open to youth ages 14 and older and adults. For more information and locations for complimentary ticket, contact Osage County Republican Women Secretary Sue Anderson, (785) 836-7621.

Monday, Oct. 29

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

• Lyndon Library Leap lifestyle workshop, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/osage-county-leap-lifestyle-workshop-tickets-469350...

Wednesday, Oct. 31

• Overbrook Attendance Center Halloween School Parade, 1:45 p.m., Main St., Overbrook.

• Osage City Kiwanis annual Halloween parade, 4 p.m. Meet at Santa Fe Park.

• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Overbrook City Lake. Individuals interested in participating, contact Jessica Frye at jessicafrye26@yahoo.com.

• Halloween Town, 6 to 8 p.m., sponsored by Lyndon FBLA at Lyndon Elementary School gymnasium. Free carnival games and candy for prekindergarten to sixth grade children

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Nov. 1

• Community senior citizens covered dish meeting, noon at Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens needing a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by Gary and Elsie.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Friday, Nov. 3

• Overbrook Rural High School women’s luncheon reunion, 11:30 a.m., McFarland’s Restaurant, 4133 S.W. Gage Center, Topeka, in the side room. For reservations, call Linda Sicks Douglass at (785) 230-4591 or Judy Moore McMillan at (785) 224-1486.

Sunday, Nov. 4

• Daylight Savings Time ends, set clocks back one hour.

Monday, Nov. 5

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

• Overbrook senior citizen Community senior citizens covered dish luncheon, noon, Overbrook American Legion, S. Maple St., Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wed. Nov. 7

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Nov. 8

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Saturday, Nov. 10

• Veteran’s breakfast, 7 a.m., Overbrook American Legion.

• Melvern UMW penny lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Melvern United Methodist Church basement.

Monday, Nov. 12

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

• Charger Clean Up Day. If you are physically unable to rake your yard and would like some help, call Overbrook City Hall at (785) 665-7328.

• Breathe of life baby quilt ministry, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Conference Room, Overbrook Public Library.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Nov. 15

• Harvesters Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Federated Church’s parking lot, Burlingame.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Monday, Nov. 19

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

• Tuesday Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Saturday, Nov. 24

• Christmas on Market Street, Osage City. (More information to come.)

Monday, Nov. 26

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Nov. 29

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Sunday, Dec. 2

• 26th Annual Holiday Parade of Homes, 2 to 4 p.m., Overbrook. Benefits Help House of Osage County. For more information contact Overbrook Methodist Church at (785) 665-7345 or email office@overbrookumc.org.

Monday, Dec. 3

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

• Overbrook senior citizen Community senior citizens covered dish luncheon, noon, Overbrook American Legion, S. Maple St., Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Dec. 6

• Community senior citizens covered dish meeting, noon, Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens needing a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by Ro M. and Dick D.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Saturday, Dec. 8

• Burlingame’s Country Christmas, more information to come.

Monday, Dec. 10

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

• Breathe of life baby quilt ministry, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Conference Room, Overbrook Public Library.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Dec. 13

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Monday, Dec. 17

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

• Tuesday Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Harvesters Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Federated Church’s parking lot, Burlingame.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Monday, Dec. 24

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Monday, Dec. 31

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Friday, April 5

• A Taste of Osage City and Smoke in the Spring, Osage City. (More information to come.)

Saturday, April 6

• Cruis’n and Cook’n Car Show and Smoke in the Spring, Osage City. (More information to come.)

Community calendar items may be submitted to ochcnews@gmail.com, faxed to (785) 528-4811, called in to (785) 528-3511, mailed to P.O. Box 266, Osage City, KS 66523, or dropped off at 527 Market St., Osage City.