Community Calendar

Thursday, Oct. 11

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

• Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Overbrook Public Library’s Community Room.

Saturday, Oct. 13

• Mennonite bake and plant sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

• Amish bake sale, 9 a.m., outside O’Bryhim’s Thriftway, 205 Maple St., Overbrook.

• Quartermania, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., ELM building, Carbondale, hosted by Osage County Republican Women. For more information or vendor registration, call Rhonda Beets at (785) 383-5565.

• Melvern UMW penny lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Melvern United Methodist Church basement.

• Mennonite bake and plant sale, 1:30 p.m., Cross Roads RV, 23313 US-75, Lyndon.

• Burlingame Federated Church 70th anniversary celebration 6 p.m. Events include a music program followed by an ice cream social. The public is invited to attend.

Monday, Oct. 15

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

• Tuesday Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Overbrook.

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

• Burlingame Community Appreciation Dinner, 6 p.m. Call Burlingame City Hall for more information.

Thursday, Oct. 18

• Harvesters Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Federated Church’s parking lot, Burlingame.

• Free class on budgeting and saving, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register, call (785) 528-5184.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Saturday, Oct. 20

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

• Amish bake sale, 9 a.m., outside O’Bryhim’s Thriftway, 205 Maple St., Overbrook.

• Starving Artist Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lickskillet School, rural Overbrook, four miles north on Shawnee Heights Road and one mile east on 125th Street.

• Mennonite bake and plant sale, 1:30 p.m., Cross Roads RV, 23313 US-75, Lyndon.

• Harvest dinner and bake sale, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Admire United Methodist Church. Menu to include ham balls, potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, drinks and homemade desserts. The public is invited to attend.

Monday, Oct. 22

• Lyndon FBLA Trick or Treat for Help House, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. FBLA members will be going door to door in Lyndon asking for donations of non-perishable goods.

• Kiwanis meeting, 7 p.m., Osage City Depot. All clubs will install new officers.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 24

• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Friday, Oct. 25

• Halloween Party, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Overbrook Public Library.

Saturday, Oct. 27

• Mennonite bake sale, 8 a.m., parking lot of Osage Custom Meats, 1039 W. Highway 31, Osage City.

• Amish bake sale, 9 a.m., outside O’Bryhim’s Thriftway, 205 Maple St., Overbrook.

• Vassar FunFest, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 11 a.m. costume parade, car show, pie contest, face painting, minnow races, games for all ages, children’s crafts, silent auction and music by the Boiler Room Boys. For more information, contact Sherri Coffman at (785) 828-4284.

• Halloween Party, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., B and C Equine Rescue, 740 W 125th St., Carbondale.

• Mennonite bake and plant sale, 1:30 p.m., Cross Roads RV, 23313 US-75, Lyndon.

Monday, Oct. 29

• Auburn Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church parking lot.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

• Lyndon Library Leap lifestyle workshop, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/osage-county-leap-lifestyle-workshop-tickets-469350...

Wednesday, Oct. 31

• Overbrook Attendance Center Halloween School Parade, 1:45 p.m., Main St., Overbrook.

• Osage City Kiwanis annual Halloween parade, 4 p.m. Meet at Santa Fe Park.

• Carbondale Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Carbondale City Park.

• Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Overbrook City Lake. Individuals interested in participating, contact Jessica Frye at jessicafrye26@yahoo.com.

• Halloween Town, 6 to 8 p.m., sponsored by Lyndon FBLA at Lyndon Elementary School gymnasium. Free carnival games and candy for prekindergarten to sixth grade children

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Nov. 1

• Community senior citizens covered dish meeting, noon at Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens needing a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by Gary and Elsie.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Friday, Nov. 3

• Overbrook Rural High School women’s luncheon reunion, 11:30 a.m., McFarland’s Restaurant, 4133 S.W. Gage Center, Topeka, in the side room. For reservations, call Linda Sicks Douglass at (785) 230-4591 or Judy Moore McMillan at (785) 224-1486.

Sunday, Nov. 4

• Daylight Savings Time ends, set clocks back one hour.

Monday, Nov. 5

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

• Overbrook senior citizen Community senior citizens covered dish luncheon, noon, Overbrook American Legion, S. Maple St., Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wed. Nov. 7

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Nov. 8

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Saturday, Nov. 10

• Veteran’s breakfast, 7 a.m., Overbrook American Legion.

• Melvern UMW penny lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Melvern United Methodist Church basement.

Monday, Nov. 12

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

• Charger Clean Up Day. If you are physically unable to rake your yard and would like some help, call Overbrook City Hall at (785) 665-7328.

• Breathe of life baby quilt ministry, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Conference Room, Overbrook Public Library.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Nov. 15

• Harvesters Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Federated Church’s parking lot, Burlingame.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Monday, Nov. 19

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

• Tuesday Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Saturday, Nov. 24

• Christmas on Market Street, Osage City. (More information to come.)

Monday, Nov. 26

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Nov. 29

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Sunday, Dec. 2

• 26th Annual Holiday Parade of Homes, 2 to 4 p.m., Overbrook. Benefits Help House of Osage County. For more information contact Overbrook Methodist Church at (785) 665-7345 or email office@overbrookumc.org.

Monday, Dec. 3

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

• Overbrook senior citizen Community senior citizens covered dish luncheon, noon, Overbrook American Legion, S. Maple St., Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Dec. 6

• Community senior citizens covered dish meeting, noon, Osage City Community Building. Osage County Senior Center bus will pick up any Osage City citizens needing a ride. Call Barbara Janes at (785) 528-3989. Entertainment by Ro M. and Dick D.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Saturday, Dec. 8

• Burlingame’s Country Christmas, more information to come.

Monday, Dec. 10

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

• Breathe of life baby quilt ministry, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Conference Room, Overbrook Public Library.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Dec. 13

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Monday, Dec. 17

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

• Tuesday Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Overbrook.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Harvesters Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Federated Church’s parking lot, Burlingame.

• iTone Free Fitness, 6 to 7 p.m., Carbondale City Hall. Classes are free. For more information, contact Anna Smith at (785) 221-8816 or iToneWalkiT@gmail.com.

Monday, Dec. 24

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Parsonage House, 224 N. Topeka Ave., Osage City.

Monday, Dec. 31

• Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., ELMS Community Building, 228 Main St., Carbondale.