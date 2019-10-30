City government candidate profiles for Nov. 5 election

In preparation for the Nov. 5 election, The Osage County Herald-Chronicle mailed a questionnaire to all candidates and asked them to submit brief responses and photos. Information for city government candidates of contested elections is provided in the Oct. 31 print edition of The Herald-Chronicle while the profiles for all candidates may be found in this post.

Profiles for school board election candidates were published in the Oct. 24 edition of The Herald-Chronicle and they may also be found on our website.

The following questions were asked: What makes you a good candidate for this position? What would you like to accomplish during your term, if elected? What do you see as the top issues, specific to your school or city? Please provide brief personal information such as family info., education, community involvement, etc.



Burlingame

Amanda Kohlman

Burlingame City Council

Sheila Curtis

Burlingame City Council

Leslie Holman

Burlingame City Council

The best reason I have for running for City Council is my love for this town and community. I have lived in many different states across the country, but there is nowhere I would rather live and raise my family than Burlingame. I only want success for the city, its residents and its visitors. I have been actively involved and serving the community for many years. I currently serve as an officer for the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce. I have helped plan and volunteer many events in the community such as Rodeo Days, Country Christmas, Community Dinners, Redneck Days and the Downhill Derby. You can usually find me willing to give my time and skills to the community in any capacity needed.My biggest accomplishment will be representing the community members and fighting for what they want and need. Our residents do not need to be told what is good for them, I want their opinions to matter. As a former downtown business owner, I want to see our downtown revitalized and give our residents and visitors a reason to want to visit our downtown. I also would like to bring in additional housing and housing development. This would not only be beneficial for our local families who are looking for homes to grow into, but also bring in opportunity for new residents and even a place for our young people to stick around and make a home of their own.My top issues are reasonable taxes and fees to our residents; downtown and residential growth; community safety and crime; quality of life.I have been a resident in the Burlingame community for almost nine years, two of those years inside the city limits. My husband Ryan, who currently works full time for the Air Force, and I have two children, Logan, 7th grade and Robyn, 2nd grade. I am the Director of Continuing Legal Education for the Kansas Bar Association where I oversee several departments, but mostly the planning and executing of CLE across the state. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and marketing from Pittsburg State University in 2004, and later went back to PSU in 2010 for a master’s degree in human resources. I currently serve as the elected secretary for the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce.I have lived in or near Burlingame my whole life and care about the survival of our town. I was fortunate enough to work with the other members of the city council to bring in the Dollar General store. I now have four years of experience on the council and still hope to see many projects completed in the next four years.I would like to see concrete steps taken toward either a renovation of the current swimming pool (46 years old) or a new one built. The pool is vital to our community, from babies to seniors. Of course, it will cost a lot of money so everyone will have to work together to see this happen, and it won’t happen in the next four years, unfortunately, but we can still begin to work on this. I also want to see continued improvements made to our parks, especially Jones Park, with a better restroom facility. We also must attract more businesses to our town, which will attract more families to settle here. Everything is connected to make our town the best place to live.Ongoing issues are always maintenance of streets and now alleys that received so much damage because of weather conditions. Another issue is vacant buildings and homes. If you own a building or a house, keep it in stable condition. When that doesn’t happen, it affects the look of the town and neighbors next door. Lastly, doing what needs to be done and then some, all while staying on a budget. That is the bottom line for me.I am married to Mike Curtis, a retired sheet metal worker, and I am a retired high school teacher. We have three daughters, two sons-in-law, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. I graduated from Burlingame High School and Emporia State University. I am one of the founding members of the Burlingame Historical Society, which created the Schuyler Museum. I have also served on the library board and city council.

I have served four years for the City of Burlingame so far and I understand the innerworkings of the city government. I have been instrumental in bringing businesses to town and making our municipal service pay competitive to surrounding communities.

For this term, I would like to build a business incubator and bring more businesses to Burlingame. I am also working to build modern housing within the city limits to boost the population, and I would like to continue in the work that is already in queue.

The two main issues I see are the lack of citizens and the lack of business. I believe the two go hand in hand. If you aren’t growing in population, then there is no one to support business or start new business. If there are no businesses, it is very difficult to draw people to your community. That’s where support from the city council is necessary. Making incentives for new businesses to move in and for new citizens to move in is one way the council can support growth in the economy of Burlingame.

I am a dad to two children, a boy (11) and a girl (8). My children are my biggest reason for doing most of the things I do. Setting a good example for them and teaching them to be involved in the community is my main motivation. I am currently working on a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and will graduate in the fall of 2020. I am also the president of the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce. I am employed with the MCP Group where I am a construction superintendent.

Lyndon

Steve Morrison

Lyndon Mayor

I have 3 1/2 years of experience on the council with over 2 ½ years as the current mayor. I am a long-standing member of the community and have no plans to move. I care about the community and future of our town. I have been active in finding ways to reduce operating expenses and will continue to seek new opportunities.

During the next term, I would like to put in place a proactive water line replacement plan where city employees will replace water lines block by block, year after year in an effort to eliminate the need of a costly water project. In addition, we have an opportunity to move the community center out of the flood plain with the assistance of FEMA.

As with any town, the basic functions need to be maintained with utilities, streets and public safety. These have been and will continue to be the top issues during my tenure.

I am married to Trisha Morrison, father to four children, two of which are 21 years old, another age 19, and the youngest is 14 years old. I am active with supporting youth sports both at the school and with the rec. I have been a member of the Jones Trust Committee for Jones Park and Sports Complex in Lyndon. I volunteer with helping the Lyndon Pride with events and have been a member of the Sideliners, raising money for high school athletics.





Gene Hirt

Lyndon Mayor

Lynn Atchison

City Council

Osage City

My experience working in Franklin County for 17 years in public concerns on roads as well as helping taxpayers get what they expect in paying taxes in that county make me a good candidate. I have experience in concrete work as the streets here are suffering from wrong methods by the city. I also have experience in preparing budgets for the government.Residents indicate to me the water rates are too high. I would work on reducing them to a much more feasible rate like other cities in the county, also by writing grants to help reduce rates. We need a major grocery store here between Melvern and Pomona lakes, which I’m presently working on getting by the roundabout north of town. I would like to improve the streets, as Ash Street needs major repairs. I would bring all the representatives at City Hall together as one to get things done. All streets need to be addressed by officials, including the ones by our schools.Schools need proper streets for the safety of students walking to school at all times. The sidewalks the students come to school on need to be safe through town. The city needs to prepare a budget that will enhance growth for businesses to come to this city; unfortunately, right now it does not. Grants are available for this. I know how to write grants. Also, I will have an open door to everyone. When you come to a council meeting, you will be allowed to get your concerns heard; there will be no set time limit to get your issue presented to the city.I was born on Feb. 9, 1959, in Garnett. I lived on a farm all my school years until I went to college in 1967. I have four brothers and one sister, all alive today. My parents are not with us now and are buried at Emerald Catholic Church, south of Williamsburg. I am not married and have lived here in Lyndon going on three years. I’m retired from work and worked at a government facility in Kansas City, Mo. When I got my associate’s degree in Des Moines, Iowa, I was an electronic technician. When I hired on at the government facility in 1969, I also had a business in Ottawa for 10 years, an electric store and installing satellite TV systems.I grew up in Lyndon and remember what Lyndon once was. I am very social and enjoy visiting with the citizens of Lyndon, quizzing them about our city government and what they would like to see in Lyndon’s future. I have been a public servant in the city of Gardner for the past 30 years and can bring those leadership skills and experience to Lyndon. I currently own properties in Lyndon and plan to retire here.I will ask for feedback from our citizens regarding what it will take to get the community excited to call Lyndon their home. It seems there is a lack of community involvement and I will do my best to improve that. One of my goals is to see our codes enforcement improve, which will in turn improve the overall appearance of our community. I would like to be involved in the guidance of our police department.The lack of small businesses in the downtown area. I have been attending the Lyndon City Council meetings for several months and there has been little to no conversation regarding community events or plans to grow the business district. I feel the City Council and Mayor should have more involvement in the community and should be accessible to our citizens. There is no contact information for the existing council members on the City’s website. I make it a habit to ask citizens that I am visiting with if they know who our council members or Mayor are, and I am surprised to learn that most that I ask do not.I grew up in Lyndon and was a member of the class of 1985. My mother still resides in Lyndon in the family home. I have a girlfriend of two years, a 25-year-old daughter and two grandsons. I have been a police officer for over 27 years and am currently a patrol sergeant in the city of Gardner. I plan to retire in the next few years. I was a School Resource Officer for four school years and have filled many roles within the public safety field, to include being an active firefighter for 22 years. I am a member of the Chapter 19 American Legion Riders in Gardner and was the director for four years. During my tenure as the director, the group grew from 36 members to 84 members.